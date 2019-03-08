Welwyn Hatfield's Labour candidate says election about more than Brexit

Rosie Newbigging is the Labour parliamentary candidate for Welwyn Hatfield. Picture: Supplied. Archant

As part of our General Election 2019 coverage we have offerred Welwyn Hatfield candidates the opportunity to plea for your votes.

Below is what the Labour candidate Rosie Newbigging had to say:

"Do you feel better off now than you were in 2010? Do you feel safer? Are your local services better? For the vast majority of people I've spoken to in Welwyn Hatfield, the answer is a resounding no - and that's why we need real change. And soon.

As a mother and council employee I'm worried about the future. I work in children's services and have seen youth services all but disappear and adult social care get cut to the bone.

Locally, I fought to stop the New QE2 Urgent Care Centre from closing overnight, campaigned to increase essential school funding, pushed for more desperately needed council homes, and I'm proud to have backed our firefighters in their struggle to keep us all safe against cuts to their budgets.

There will be those who tell you this election is just about Brexit, and yes it's important. That's why I back a People's Vote which a Labour Government will deliver.

But this election is about so much more. It's about tackling the climate crisis with inspirational policies like our green new Deal.

It's about being able to see a doctor when you need to, it's about people who can't afford a home and who are being ripped off by private rents.

It's about nurses who are forced to use foodbanks, the 14 million people living poverty and our veterans who are forced to sleep on the streets. Crime is rising and police and local authorities are buckling under the pressure.

These are the big issues facing the country, and just like so many times before, we need a Labour government to fix them.

Like I said, I worry about the future - but only if we carry on with things the way they are.

This election is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to change course, from a divided, broken and unequal society to one that's fairer and kinder, with a government that cares for the many, not the few.

Together we can create a better country for us all. Please give me your support on December 12.

Vote Labour. Vote Rosie".

If you want to apply to vote in this election please go to gov.uk/register-to-vote by 11.59pm on November 26.