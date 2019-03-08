Easy to see why Indian restaurant is such a hit

Muri Indian in Welham Green. Picture: Becky Alexander Archant

Muri Indian is a little taste of sunshine on a parade of shops in Welham Green. It is decorated outside and inside in bright pink and blue with silver motifs, which I really liked.

It isn’t particularly big inside and you do need to book, especially on a weekend.

The contemporary feel of Muri continues with the menu, and I liked the mix of street food, tandoori and tiffin platters.

The name Muri comes from Jhal Muri, a snack from Kolkata (or Calcutta) so I thought I should try it as a starter. It is puffed rice with chilli, tomato, pomegranate, mint and peanut strands, which is usually served in paper cones but ours came on a plate and we ate with spoons, which probably isn’t very traditional!

We really liked the chutneys that came with our poppadoms too. I chose paneer cheese tawa tak-a-tak which was griddled paneer with spring onion and red and green peppers. It was very generous and the sauce had a delicious depth of flavour.

My daughter’s chicken tikka with smoked paprika was very good, and again, generous. My partner chose the New Delhi Housewives Choice curry which was made with chicken thigh, which always has more flavour than breast, though of course you have to be prepared to nibble around the bones.

I liked the choice of rices, which included lime and coconut, lemon and cashew, as well as pilau. The menu is extensive and contained buffalo, venison, lamb, duck, monkfish and salmon, cooked in various ways.

I think the menu is too long for everything to be stocked fresh, and I would prefer to see a short menu of bestsellers and perhaps a blackboard of a few chef specials.

Ashrafur Rahman is obviously a talented chef, having won Curry Club and Asian Curry Awards, but it must be tricky to produce all these dishes from a small kitchen, and we did have to wait a while for our main courses.

There is a very good selection of vegan and vegetarian dishes, and I enjoyed the comforting dahl I ordered. It is easy to see why Muri is such a locals’ favourite, both for eating in, and ordering takeaway, and long may it remain so.