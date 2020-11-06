Advanced search

What is happening to the homeless in Welwyn Hatfield during this lockdown?

PUBLISHED: 14:02 06 November 2020 | UPDATED: 14:02 06 November 2020

The Government has not repeated the scheme it introduced before the first lockdown to house all the homeless. Picture: Hannah Somerville.

The Government has not repeated the scheme it introduced before the first lockdown to house all the homeless. Picture: Hannah Somerville.

Archant

For the first lockdown in March the Government introduced a scheme to house all the homeless, however this has not been repeated for the second lockdown.

Sarah Jamieson spents months living with clients during the first lockdown, even celebrating her birthday there. Picture: ResolveSarah Jamieson spents months living with clients during the first lockdown, even celebrating her birthday there. Picture: Resolve

This paper asked Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council what measures they have taken to protect homeless people throughout this lockdown.

A spokeswoman for WHBC said: “The government has not yet issued any guidance for local authorities in terms of rough sleeping and lockdown.

READ MORE: Welwyn Hatfield and Hertsmere try to get every homeless person in over the weekend

“However we are currently in discussions with our provider (Resolve) and public health, so that we can get advice on what we need to do to ensure that we have available, suitable and safe accommodation available for emergency access.

You may also want to watch:

“We also continue to provide advice and assistance to anyone who is at risk of rough sleeping, which includes signposting to partners such as our Housing First project and the YMCA.”

Sarah Jamieson, who works for Homeless charity Resolve, spent months in living with her clients during the last lockdown

READ MORE: Hatfield homeless charity worker describes moving in with guests for four months to care for them during lockdown

She said: “All Resolve’s services will be fully operational within the COVID safety guidelines.

“Our two remaining guests will be housed next week, so there will be no need for any staff to go into a lockdown bubble with guests.

“The ReStart project will continue to support homeless/vulnerable people and endeavour to find solutions to their accommodation needs through WHBC and the other services we work with.”

To find out more about the ReStart project visit: resolve-online.org/hatfield/.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Welwyn Hatfield Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Uni of Herts to take ‘strong disciplinary action’ after crowd of students reportedly throwing fireworks was broken up by police

The University of Hertfordshire De-Havilland Campus. Picture: Herts Uni.

Welwyn Hatfield and Hertsmere’s latest coronavirus statistics before national lockdown

The latest COVID-19 statistics show a slight rise in Welwyn Hatfield. Picture: RADAR

Two arrested in Hatfield on suspicion of possesion of drugs following Section 60 order

A section 60 order was in place in Hatfield. Picture: Harry Rutter/Archant

Jewellery heirlooms, a Christmas present and perfumes stolen from Welwyn Garden City property

Pictures of the stolen jewellery, some of which are family heirlooms, and perfumes. Picture: Supplied

Attendance dropping in Hertfordshire schools amid calls for them to ‘re-close’

Hundreds of Hertfordshire residents have signed a petition calling for schools and universities to be closed during lockdown. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Archive/PA Images

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Uni of Herts to take ‘strong disciplinary action’ after crowd of students reportedly throwing fireworks was broken up by police

The University of Hertfordshire De-Havilland Campus. Picture: Herts Uni.

Welwyn Hatfield and Hertsmere’s latest coronavirus statistics before national lockdown

The latest COVID-19 statistics show a slight rise in Welwyn Hatfield. Picture: RADAR

Two arrested in Hatfield on suspicion of possesion of drugs following Section 60 order

A section 60 order was in place in Hatfield. Picture: Harry Rutter/Archant

Jewellery heirlooms, a Christmas present and perfumes stolen from Welwyn Garden City property

Pictures of the stolen jewellery, some of which are family heirlooms, and perfumes. Picture: Supplied

Attendance dropping in Hertfordshire schools amid calls for them to ‘re-close’

Hundreds of Hertfordshire residents have signed a petition calling for schools and universities to be closed during lockdown. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Archive/PA Images

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

What is happening to the homeless in Welwyn Hatfield during this lockdown?

The Government has not repeated the scheme it introduced before the first lockdown to house all the homeless. Picture: Hannah Somerville.

Shop Local: Welwyn Hatfield businesses that are still offering deliveries and online orders

Welwyn Hatfield businesses are still staying open dor deliveries and online orders.

Why a career in social care is so rewarding and worthwhile

A BETTER FUTURE: Nursing and social care careers are demanding but worthwhile Picture: contributed

Hatfield Station celebrates Purple Tuesday with visit from MP

Welwyn Hatfield MP Grant Shapps at Hatfield Station earlier this week for Purple Tuesday. Picture: supplied

Jewellery heirlooms, a Christmas present and perfumes stolen from Welwyn Garden City property

Pictures of the stolen jewellery, some of which are family heirlooms, and perfumes. Picture: Supplied