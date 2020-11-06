What is happening to the homeless in Welwyn Hatfield during this lockdown?

The Government has not repeated the scheme it introduced before the first lockdown to house all the homeless. Picture: Hannah Somerville. Archant

For the first lockdown in March the Government introduced a scheme to house all the homeless, however this has not been repeated for the second lockdown.

Sarah Jamieson spents months living with clients during the first lockdown, even celebrating her birthday there. Picture: Resolve Sarah Jamieson spents months living with clients during the first lockdown, even celebrating her birthday there. Picture: Resolve

This paper asked Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council what measures they have taken to protect homeless people throughout this lockdown.

A spokeswoman for WHBC said: “The government has not yet issued any guidance for local authorities in terms of rough sleeping and lockdown.

“However we are currently in discussions with our provider (Resolve) and public health, so that we can get advice on what we need to do to ensure that we have available, suitable and safe accommodation available for emergency access.

“We also continue to provide advice and assistance to anyone who is at risk of rough sleeping, which includes signposting to partners such as our Housing First project and the YMCA.”

Sarah Jamieson, who works for Homeless charity Resolve, spent months in living with her clients during the last lockdown

She said: “All Resolve’s services will be fully operational within the COVID safety guidelines.

“Our two remaining guests will be housed next week, so there will be no need for any staff to go into a lockdown bubble with guests.

“The ReStart project will continue to support homeless/vulnerable people and endeavour to find solutions to their accommodation needs through WHBC and the other services we work with.”

To find out more about the ReStart project visit: resolve-online.org/hatfield/.