How do Welwyn Hatfield and Hertsmere fare in the latest boundary review proposals?

Published: 11:49 AM June 8, 2021

The latest proposals for changes to parliamentary constituency boundaries have been unveiled - and it could be all change for the villages of Newgate Street, Cuffley and Northaw.

The 2023 Boundary Review is being conducted under rules laid down by Parliament, which retains the number of constituencies in the UK at 650 and requires the number of electors in each constituency to be brought more in line with each other.

For this review most constituencies in England must have no fewer than 69,724 and no more than 77,062 electors - and so, in the proposals, the number of constituencies increases from 533 to 543.

The proposals could see Newgate Street move from Welwyn Hatfield to Hertsmere, alongside Cuffley and Northaw - both currently part of Broxbourne. Aside from these areas Welwyn Hatfield would largely remain the same.

Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, Sir Oliver Dowden, is MP for Hertsmere - while Secretary of State for Transport, Grant Shapps, and Charles Walker are the MPs for Welwyn Hatfield and Broxbourne, respectively.

Broxbourne MP Charles Walker. - Credit: Nils Jorgensen / Rex Features

Tim Bowden, secretary to the Boundary Commission for England, said: “Today’s proposals mark the first time people get to see what the new map of Parliamentary constituencies might look like.

“But they are just the Commission’s initial thoughts. Help us draw the line to make the number of electors in each Parliamentary constituency more equal.

“Each constituency we recommend is required by law to contain between 69,724 and 77,062 electors, meaning there will be significant change to current boundaries.

“We want to hear the views of the public to ensure that we get the new boundaries for Parliamentary constituencies right.

“We consider all feedback received during the consultation process, and it is your local knowledge that helps us to shape constituencies that best reflect your local area. It is easy to get involved - view our proposals and have your say on our online consultation portal - www.bcereviews.org.uk.”

The latest round of consultation opens today, June 8, and closes on August 2.



