Welwyn Hatfield Healthy Hub website launching

Published: 2:30 PM January 12, 2021

A new website for Welwyn Hatfield residents, offering support and information on improving health and wellbeing, has launched.

The Welwyn Hatfield Healthy Hub (healthyhub.welhat.gov.uk) is an online one-stop shop providing access to local services, support groups, events and advice on issues affecting both mental and physical health.

The Welwyn Hatfield Healthy Hub logo. - Credit: WHBC

Residents can access information on the support services available locally on a wide range of topics from anxiety and loneliness to back pain and weight management as well as details of the borough’s sports clubs.

One of the features of the website is helping residents improve or maintain their wellbeing.

The Five Ways To Wellbeing help's give people advice and suggestions on how to improve their wellbeing, the five categories are: Connect, Be active, Take notice, Keep learning and Give.

By clicking on one of the categories you can then select which age group you fit into, such as 'adults', 'young people' or 'parents' and more.

This then will give you specific advice based on your age group, for example the 'Connect' category offers the 'adult' group joining the Hertfordshire Ramblers as a way to connect with people, while the same category offers 'young people' YCH Services for Young People as a way to connect.

Cllr Fiona Thomson, executive member for public health, governance and climate change said: “Thinking about our health and wellbeing is more important than ever during these difficult times and the Healthy Hub website is perfect for finding information and support on ways to better look after ourselves and our families.

“Even though we’re in lockdown, there’s still plenty of online sessions and activities going on in our community if you want to get fitter or learn a new skill - just check out the Healthy Hub and you’re bound to find something to inspire you!”

The Welwyn Hatfield Healthy Hub is part of a county-wide programme funded by Hertfordshire County Council.