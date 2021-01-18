Head of planning to leave for county council role
The head of planning at Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council, Colin Haigh, will be leaving his role this Spring for a job a Hertfordshire County Council.
Last week a job listing appeared online for the role, looking for a "highly capable and experienced planner" to play a "vital role in the council’s major development schemes" such as the Local Plan.
Ka Ng, chief executive of Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council, said: “After six and a half years, Colin will step down from his position as head of planning for an exciting new role as assistant director for growth and place at Hertfordshire County Council.
“On behalf of everyone at Welwyn Hatfield I would like to thank Colin for his dedication and hard work on some of the borough’s most important projects – most notably the Local Plan which Colin will continue to progress through examination until his departure in spring.
"In the meantime, we have started the recruitment process to find the right successor to lead our knowledgeable and committed planning teams.
“This is an exciting new challenge for Colin and I wish him all the very best for the future.”
