Plenty of skele-fun to be had in Welwyn Hatfield over Halloween

A ghost and a few witches enjoying Mill Green last year. Picture: WHBC Archant

There's a spook-tacular Halloween in store for Welwyn Hatfield this year.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

There will be abundance of ghoulish half term activities in Welwyn Hatfield. Picture: WHBC There will be abundance of ghoulish half term activities in Welwyn Hatfield. Picture: WHBC

Residents will be able to trick-or-treat themselves to a number of events at the end of the month

The fang-tastic Halloween Fest returns to White Lion Square in Hatfield on Saturday, October 26.

Taking place from 11am-3pm, the free event will have plenty of Halloween-themed entertainment for the whole family, including: a ghost trail, local business and charity stalls, children's art activities, and tasty treats. There will also be a best fancy dress competition with a prize for the winner.

Mill Green Mill and Museum will be hosting its popular Halloween event on Thursday, October 31 from 4.30-7pm, alongside other ghoulish half term activities.

Dress up your little spooks and come along to the 'softly scary' event - there will be stories read in the historic mill, potions from recipes found in an ancient spell book, bobbing for apples and spooky surprises in the gruesome sacks afterwards.

You may also want to watch:

There will be lots of other children's activities and warm refreshments available. Child entry is £5 (2 years up), and £1 for adults.

At the Jim McDonald Centre in Hatfield, there will be a slew of spooky activities on! From Monday to Friday during half term week, arts and creepy crafts, spooky science, pumpkin carving and a nerf zombie battle zone will be taking place.

The sessions are open to children aged 5-11 and are £4 per child (except cooking activities, which are £5). To find out more, go to: Facebook/Jim McDonald Centre and call: 01707 270066 to book.

There are also special Halloween events on Thursday, October 31 at Campus West, Welwyn Garden City with a Roller Skate Disco Special from 5.30-7.30pm with music, food and prizes for the best dressed. Tickets are £9.25 per child including food and skate hire.

There will be Halloween-themed paper crafting in Soft Play City, and prizes all day for best dressed. Films including The Addams Family and Malificent: Princess of Evil offer the perfect Halloween treat for all the family.

Welwyn Hatfield borough councillor Terry Mitchinson, who is also executive member for leisure, culture and communication, said: "There's no grave danger of being bored this Halloween - there are so many activities on offer that youngsters will be spoilt for choice!"

"There are also plenty of prizes to be won at various competitions - including the best dressed at Halloween Fest and at Campus West, so make sure you come along dressed in your scary best."