Hundreds of pupils take part in Welwyn Hatfield's own Tokyo 2020
PUBLISHED: 08:30 17 July 2019
Archant
More than 500 Welwyn Hatfield pupils put in an Olympic effort on Friday at the annual primary school games.
A total of 16 schools - making a total of 32 teams - competed in Olympic sports such as curling, skateboarding, archery, boxing and fencing at Gosling Sports Park in Welwyn Garden City.
Keeping with the Tokyo 2020 theme, each of the teams represented a country in the world and were judged on their countries flag.
Katie, a Year 5 student at Harwood Hill, said: "Everyone enjoyed it and supported others when they were doing their activities - I've had the best birthday ever."
Another pupil, Fabian, said: "Even though it could be really hard at times you still get the best out of the day.
"I've had a great time."
Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council and Welwyn Hatfield Schools Sports Partnership organised the day, with support from Better - which runs Gosling Sports Park.