Hundreds of pupils take part in Welwyn Hatfield's own Tokyo 2020

There was also tug of war on the day. Picture: WHBC. Archant

More than 500 Welwyn Hatfield pupils put in an Olympic effort on Friday at the annual primary school games.

Herby the Hertfordshire stag, Cllr Terry Mitchinson, Caitlin, Milan, Mayor Cllr Roger Trigg, Mia and Cllr Fiona Thomson. Picture: WHBC. Herby the Hertfordshire stag, Cllr Terry Mitchinson, Caitlin, Milan, Mayor Cllr Roger Trigg, Mia and Cllr Fiona Thomson. Picture: WHBC.

A total of 16 schools - making a total of 32 teams - competed in Olympic sports such as curling, skateboarding, archery, boxing and fencing at Gosling Sports Park in Welwyn Garden City.

Keeping with the Tokyo 2020 theme, each of the teams represented a country in the world and were judged on their countries flag.

Katie, a Year 5 student at Harwood Hill, said: "Everyone enjoyed it and supported others when they were doing their activities - I've had the best birthday ever."

Skating at Gosling's Sports Park. Picture: WHBC. Skating at Gosling's Sports Park. Picture: WHBC.

Another pupil, Fabian, said: "Even though it could be really hard at times you still get the best out of the day.

"I've had a great time."

Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council and Welwyn Hatfield Schools Sports Partnership organised the day, with support from Better - which runs Gosling Sports Park.