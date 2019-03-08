Does Welwyn Garden City support a People's Vote on Brexit?

The votes on the Brexitometer from Welwyn Hatfield for Europe's action day on Saturday August 3. Picture: Supplied. Archant

More than 300 people have declared their support for another referendum on whether the UK should remain in the European Union during a snap poll in Welwyn Garden City.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Welwyn Hatfield for Europe secretary Carole Luck puts a sticker for a market stall owner, who asked her to. Picture: Supplied. Welwyn Hatfield for Europe secretary Carole Luck puts a sticker for a market stall owner, who asked her to. Picture: Supplied.

The new Welwyn Hatfield for Europe group collected the signatures for a 'People's Vote' outside the Howard Centre on Saturday, August 3.

A 'Brexitometer' was used to gauge support on what local residents think of the path's open to the government on the EU question.

From among the passers-by which stopped for the group, most have put stickers on the pro-European Union side of the board.

Carole Luck, secretary of Welwyn Hatfield for Europe, believes this an indication that voters in the borough have changed their minds since 2016 about leaving the EU.

A passer-by puts a sticker on the 'Brexitometer'. Picture: Supplied. A passer-by puts a sticker on the 'Brexitometer'. Picture: Supplied.

"Talking to people on Saturday it is clear that Brexit is top of mind for many, the 2016 referendum was not a mandate for a no-deal Brexit and local residents are clearly concerned about the path this new Government is taking," Ms Luck said.

"The people we met were pleased to see that a new group of campaigners supporting a People's Vote is being established in the district."

You may also want to watch:

During the May European Parliament elections it was not clear whether Welwyn Hatfield voters had shifted their minds on Brexit.

Janet Parkins asks a passer-by to sign up for a 'People's Vote'. Picture: Supplied. Janet Parkins asks a passer-by to sign up for a 'People's Vote'. Picture: Supplied.

The Brexit Party - which is clearly a pro-leave outfit - topped Welwyn Hatfield's poll with 9,597 votes to the pro-EU Liberal Democrats 8,080 votes.

On the other hand, 'remainers' would argue that if you add up the pro-EU votes from the different political parties then it would be an overwhelming vote for remain - but this would only be if the Labour Party was added into the pro-EU camp.

Ms Luck - who is a member of the Lib Dems - also welcomed new members for Welwyn Hatfield for Europe.

She said the newly created group has no political affiliations and, like its parent organisation the European Movement, is cross-party.

To find out more you can email wh4europe@europeanmovment.co.uk.

Another Welwyn Hatfield for Europe action day will take place in Welwyn Garden City from 10am on Saturday, August 17.

The group is also planning days in Hatfield for September.