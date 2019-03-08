Welwyn Hatfield residents march for 'People's Vote' on Brexit

East of England MEP Barbara Gibson with pro-EU Welwyn Hatfield residents at the Howard Centre in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Supplied. Archant

Welwyn Hatfield residents joined around a million people to march for another referendum on whether to leave the European Union.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Barbara Gibson with fellow Liberal Democrat MEPs at the People's Vote march on Saturday in London. Picture: Supplied. Barbara Gibson with fellow Liberal Democrat MEPs at the People's Vote march on Saturday in London. Picture: Supplied.

The Saturday march coincided with a special sitting of Parliament to vote on the Government's withdrawal agreement, or divorce bill, on exiting the European Union.

The withdrawal agreement vote did not go ahead due to the addition of the Letwin Amendment, which required Prime Minister Boris Johnson to seek another extension to staying in the EU on Saturday evening.

Some Welwyn Hatfield for Europe members travelled in a group, while others organised their own travel and met up with campaigners from throughout Hertfordshire once they were in London.

Burkhard Kloss, co-chair of Welwyn Hatfield for Europe, said he was delighted at the turnout.

Welwyn Hatfield for Europe among the one million at the Saturday protest. Picture: Supplied. Welwyn Hatfield for Europe among the one million at the Saturday protest. Picture: Supplied.

"The size of the crowd was simply awesome and so much effort had been put into the messages on the various placards people carried - that provided some light relief on what was a serious but peaceful rally," Mr Kloss said.

You may also want to watch:

"As a group we recognise that, whatever political party they support, people have had enough of the Brexit debate; we do not want a delay - we want to see a confirmatory People's Vote as soon as possible.

"Only then will this Brexit crisis be over so that we can all move on.

Burckhard Kloss, co-chair of Welwyn Hatfield for Europe, at the protest. Picture: Supplied. Burckhard Kloss, co-chair of Welwyn Hatfield for Europe, at the protest. Picture: Supplied.

"By taking time out of our busy lives on Saturday to travel to London we were able to take part in the biggest march in the capital this century and demand a 'Final Say' on Brexit.

"Our collective message was 'Let us be heard' and we were told that the MPs certainly could hear the crowd outside Parliament. We now need to see the delivery of a People's Vote."

Barbara Gibson, MEP for East of England and Herts county councillor for Welwyn Garden City, was among those that turned out for the protest.

"The Liberal Democrats are the strongest party of Remain," Cllr Gibson said. "We've always called for a People's Vote and will continue to do so."

Welwyn Hatfield for Europe at the Saturday protest. Picture: Supplied. Welwyn Hatfield for Europe at the Saturday protest. Picture: Supplied.

The Government was expected to call a motion on the deal with the European Union today, but this was refused by the speaker of the commons John Bercow, who said it would be repetitive.