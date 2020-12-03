Food waste recycled safely after rubbish collector’s vehicle issue
PUBLISHED: 16:49 03 December 2020
After a local resident raised concerns about food waste not being recycled properly, the council has dismissed these claims and said caddy waste was disposed of appropriately.
The food waste is apparently from food caddys, which have been collected from Welwyn Hatfield properties since November, and was dumped in a Tewin Road depot in the same month.
WHBC have said in response: “This was a one-off incident due to a vehicle issue last week. The tipped waste was cleared from the depot and recycled into renewable energy along with the many tonnes we’re collecting from the kerbside.”
The new food waste collection service is weekly, to be put out on your usual collection day by 6.30am and will be free of charge but will initially not be introduced for those living in flats.
For more information about the service, which is recycled into renewable energy, you can go to welhat.gov.uk/foodwaste.
