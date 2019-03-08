Herts police crack down on drug dealing in Welwyn Hatfield

Herts police made multiple arrests over recent weeks, as they tackle drugs activity in Welwyn Hatfield.

Officers have charged several people with possession of class A drugs with intent to supply over the past month.

Last week, a man was arrested following a drugs raid in Cloverland, Hatfield.

The warrant was carried out on Tuesday, August 6, by Operation Scorpion - a specialist unit that tackles acquisitive crime, such as burglaries, robberies and drug offences.

During the raid, officers found five wraps of suspected class A drugs (heroin).

A 22 year-old-man from Hatfield was subsequently arrested on suspicion of possession of class A drugs with intent to supply. He has been released on bail while enquiries continue.

On Thursday, July 25, officers arrested a man in Stevenage on suspicion of a drugs offence. Lee Twohig, age 36 of no fixed abode, was charged with possession of class A drugs (heroin). Following intelligence gathered during the investigation, a raid was carried out on the same day at an address in Ludwick Way, Welwyn Garden City.

During this warrant, numerous wraps of suspected class A drugs (crack and heroin) were seized and an 18-year-old man from London was arrested on suspicion of possession of class A drugs with intent to supply. He has been released on bail while enquiries continue.

PC Angela Wilcox, from Operation Scorpion, said: "Drugs and the associated criminality that comes with them can make residents' lives a real misery. We are committed to getting drugs off the street of Welwyn Hatfield.

"The warrants we conduct are often the result of intelligence from local residents. If you suspect drugs activity in your local area please do not hesitate to let us know."

If you are worried or have information about drugs in your local area, please call Herts police on the non-emergency number 101.

You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report or stay 100 per cent anonymous by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via the independent charity's anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.