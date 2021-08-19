Women's refuge operating at full capacity welcomes funding to tackle domestic abuse

Published: 5:22 PM August 19, 2021

Herts PCC David Lloyd has secured funding to tackle domestic abuse in the county after a sharp rise during the pandemic - Credit: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Welwyn Hatfield Women's Refuge & Support Services (WHWR) has expressed its relief following the announcement that funding has been secured to tackle domestic abuse in the county after a sharp rise during the pandemic.

A total of £850,000 was secured by Police and Crime Commissioner David Lloyd. It will be used to try to lower rates of domestic violence thanks to £599,185 from the Home Office, £150,00 coming from the OPCC and an additional £100,000 from Herts County Council.

Liz Needham, chair of trustees at WHWR, emphasised the strain that the several lockdowns caused and how much needed addition funding is.

WHWR chair of trustees Liz Needham - Credit: Liz Needham

She said: "Over the past year, domestic violence services have experienced unprecedented demand exacerbated further by the global Covid pandemic. We have experienced an increase in complex cases and those involving serious injury.

"We welcome the emphasis on prevention, which puts the onus on domestic violence perpetrators to reform rather than putting the onus on abuse survivors to keep themselves safe."

The refuge plans to launch a 'Lunch and Learn' initiative with local companies, where employees who are victims or perpetrators will learn how to understand the impact of, recognise the signs of domestic violence and what to do next.

WHWR CEO Denise Fenn - Credit: WHWR



Denise Fenn, WHWR CEO, said: "A knowledgeable, safe, and supportive workplace response does make a real difference to an individual's journey out of an abusive situation and their longer-term prospects.

"Together, we will be helping people upstream, and before they fall into the life destroying consequences of abuse and violence".

WHWR has seen a big increase in referrals to the refuge and is currently operating at 100 per cent capacity.

According to the Commissioner, domestic abuse was the only crime type to see a rise in Hertfordshire during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said: "My office will work with colleagues across the county council, Hertfordshire police and the third sector to create a pathway for victims and perpetrators of domestic abuse."

WHWR is an independent refuge that works with outside agencies to provide accommodation and support services to women and children fleeing abuse.

For more visit: whwr.org.uk