Fly-tipping on the rise as council determined to ‘eradicate the problem’

New figures have revealed fly-tipping incidents more than doubled in Welwyn Hatfield last year, and the council is now determined to ‘eradicate the problem’.

Department for the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA) statistics show a huge increase across the borough, with 1,700 reported incidents in 2019/20 jumping to 4,836 in 2020/21.

DEFRA's statistics show numbers have gone up across Hertfordshire, and although Welwyn Hatfield has seen the largest jump in the county, Hertsmere went from 1,240 cases in 2019/20 to 1,626 in 2020/21.

Now, Welwyn Hatfield Borough are determined to stop the fly-tipping problem and already appear to be taking a step in the right direction, with incidents down by 25 per cent towards the end of last year according to a spokeswoman.

“We work hard to tackle fly-tipping in Welwyn Hatfield and are pleased to have seen a reduction of just over 25 per for the period April to December 2021 compared to the same period in the previous year,” she said.

“Fly-tipping is anti-social and damaging to our environment. We’re doing everything we can to eradicate the problem by not only quickly clearing waste dumped on our own land but also through preventative measures.

“We have successfully used Fixed Penalty Notices to fine fly-tippers and can also use FPN’s to penalise those who fail to take reasonable steps to check their waste is being disposed of legally.

“The council is part of the Hertfordshire-wide fly tipping group and we actively promote the S.C.R.A.P code, which provides information on how residents can prevent fly-tipping.

“More information is available at hertfordshire.gov.uk/flytipping.

“We encourage all residents to report fly-tipping to us, and this can be done easily online at www.welhat.gov.uk/report or by calling 01707 357000.”

Following the release of DEFRA’s figures, Rupert Wailes-Fairbairn, of rural insurance broker Lycetts, issued advice to landowners to stop fly-tipping.

“For those at risk of being targeted during these dark winter evenings, extra vigilance and a review of security measures is prudent,” he said.

“Steps should be taken to ensure access to land and fields is restricted, where possible, with physical barriers.”