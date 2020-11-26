Advanced search

Shop Local: Write your letter to Santa to win vouchers to spend in the town centre

PUBLISHED: 09:59 29 November 2020

Children are invited to write letters to Santa to be in with a chance of winning vouchers to spend in Welwyn Garden City or Hatfield town centre. Picture: WHBC

Children are invited to write letters to Santa to be in with a chance of winning vouchers to spend in Welwyn Garden City or Hatfield town centre. Picture: WHBC

Archant

Children and families are invited to write letters to Santa for a chance to win £100 worth of vouchers to be spent in Welwyn Hatfield.

The Christmas post box in Hatfield. Picture: WHBCThe Christmas post box in Hatfield. Picture: WHBC

Any children who want to take part are invited to fill out the template letter with their name and age, along with a promise that they will leave out a mince pie and a drink, with a carrot for Rudolph.

Winners will be able to spend their vouchers in their home town centre of either WGC or Hatfield, and also win a film screening at Campus West for their ‘bubble’ of up to six people, subject to government restrictions.

Letter templates can be downloaded, and then the children can pen their letter to Santa and post it to him in one of the special post boxes in WGC and Hatfield town centres.

The post box in Hatfield Town Centre is near the Christmas tree in White Lion Square, and the Welwyn Garden City post box is on the second floor of The Howard Centre.

Children are invited to write letters to Santa to be in with a chance of winning vouchers to spend in Welwyn Garden City or Hatfield town centre. Picture: WHBCChildren are invited to write letters to Santa to be in with a chance of winning vouchers to spend in Welwyn Garden City or Hatfield town centre. Picture: WHBC

You may also want to watch:

Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council is organising the competition in partnership with Hatfield Town Centre, Wonderful Welwyn Garden City, Business Matters and the WHT’s Shop Local campaign.

A Dear Santa letter template can be downloaded from Welwyn Hatfield’s One website at one.welhat.gov.uk/dear-santa, from the Hatfield Town Centre website at hatfield.welhat.gov.uk and from Wonderful Welwyn Garden City’s website at https://www.wonderfulwgc.co.uk/copy-of-christmas-in-wgc.

The winning letter will be announced and the prize given to the winner on Saturday, December 12 at Campus West.

Children are invited to write letters to Santa to be in with a chance of winning vouchers to spend in Welwyn Garden City or Hatfield town centre. Picture: WHBCChildren are invited to write letters to Santa to be in with a chance of winning vouchers to spend in Welwyn Garden City or Hatfield town centre. Picture: WHBC

On the Wonderful WGC website, you can also enter a colouring competition by downloading a Christmas drawing of Santa in his sleigh above WGC. Children can use pens, paints or stickers for their creations.

These can be dropped off in the Howard Centre post box on the first floor, outside Supercuts, or emailed to info@welwyngarden.co.uk.

The winner will get a voucher to spend in toy shop The Entertainer, and their card will be published as the official Wonderful WGC Christmas card online. Although Christmas looks a bit different this year, there are still plenty of things to enjoy while supporting local businesses in Welwyn Hatfield.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Welwyn Hatfield Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Even more temporary cycle lanes slated after £6.4 million funding secured

The cycle lane on Hunters Bridge and the cycle improvements on Queensway going towards Link Drive. Picture: David Harrison/ Adam Edwards.

Shop Local: Write your letter to Santa to win vouchers to spend in the town centre

Children are invited to write letters to Santa to be in with a chance of winning vouchers to spend in Welwyn Garden City or Hatfield town centre. Picture: WHBC

Welwyn Garden City teenager taken to hospital after suspected stab wound

A 14-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with the incident.

One Hatfield Hospital says supporting the NHS is ‘a privilege’ during pandemic

One Hatfield Hospital has been supporting the NHS during the COVID-19 pandemic. Picture: One Healthcare

Zoom in on this best man speech at theatre’s live stream debut

Danny Swanson in Glyn Maxwell's The Best Man will be the Barn Theatre's first live-streaming Zoom event. Picture: Simon Wallace / MeltingPot Pictures