Shop Local: Write your letter to Santa to win vouchers to spend in the town centre

Children are invited to write letters to Santa to be in with a chance of winning vouchers to spend in Welwyn Garden City or Hatfield town centre. Picture: WHBC Archant

Children and families are invited to write letters to Santa for a chance to win £100 worth of vouchers to be spent in Welwyn Hatfield.

The Christmas post box in Hatfield. Picture: WHBC The Christmas post box in Hatfield. Picture: WHBC

Any children who want to take part are invited to fill out the template letter with their name and age, along with a promise that they will leave out a mince pie and a drink, with a carrot for Rudolph.

Winners will be able to spend their vouchers in their home town centre of either WGC or Hatfield, and also win a film screening at Campus West for their ‘bubble’ of up to six people, subject to government restrictions.

Letter templates can be downloaded, and then the children can pen their letter to Santa and post it to him in one of the special post boxes in WGC and Hatfield town centres.

The post box in Hatfield Town Centre is near the Christmas tree in White Lion Square, and the Welwyn Garden City post box is on the second floor of The Howard Centre.

Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council is organising the competition in partnership with Hatfield Town Centre, Wonderful Welwyn Garden City, Business Matters and the WHT’s Shop Local campaign.

A Dear Santa letter template can be downloaded from Welwyn Hatfield’s One website at one.welhat.gov.uk/dear-santa, from the Hatfield Town Centre website at hatfield.welhat.gov.uk and from Wonderful Welwyn Garden City’s website at https://www.wonderfulwgc.co.uk/copy-of-christmas-in-wgc.

The winning letter will be announced and the prize given to the winner on Saturday, December 12 at Campus West.

On the Wonderful WGC website, you can also enter a colouring competition by downloading a Christmas drawing of Santa in his sleigh above WGC. Children can use pens, paints or stickers for their creations.

These can be dropped off in the Howard Centre post box on the first floor, outside Supercuts, or emailed to info@welwyngarden.co.uk.

The winner will get a voucher to spend in toy shop The Entertainer, and their card will be published as the official Wonderful WGC Christmas card online. Although Christmas looks a bit different this year, there are still plenty of things to enjoy while supporting local businesses in Welwyn Hatfield.