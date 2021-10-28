Published: 12:20 PM October 28, 2021

St Albans recorded the most cases in Hertfordshire last week. - Credit: Public Health England

Welwyn Hatfield recorded the lowest Covid rates out of all the boroughs in Hertfordshire last week.

Public Health England data revealed that 380 people in Welwyn Hatfield tested positive for coronavirus from October 15-22. This is almost eight per cent less than the previous week's Covid cases for the borough.

Over the same period, St Albans recorded the most cases in Hertfordshire at 1,046, which is an increase of 18.2 per cent from the previous week.

It comes as Covid cases have been rising across the UK. Last week, 322,963 positive Covid tests were recorded across the nation. The government's chief scientific advisor Sir Patrick Vallance warned today that Britain faces a "difficult winter" if Covid infections continue to increase.

Last week, Broxbourne recorded 411 positive tests, while Hertsmere had 53 and East Hertfordshire had 873. Watford recorded 452 Covid cases last week, North Hertfordshire had 719 and Stevenage had 416.

You may also want to watch:

By October, 74 per cent of Welwyn Hatfield residents have had the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, compared to 81.9 per cent of St Albans' population.

Since the start of the pandemic, 256 people have died in Welwyn Hatfield within 28 days of their first positive test for Covid-19.