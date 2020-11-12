Welwyn Hatfield coronavirus statistics at beginning of second lockdown

Welwyn Hatfield’s coronavirus cases have continued to rise into the start of the second lockdown, while Hertsmere saw a significant decrease.

Welwyn Hatfield had 200 cases in the week from November 1 to 7, an increase of 53 compared to the previous week.

Hertsmere however, saw a decrease of 52 compared to the week before, with 105 cases.

In total Welwyn Hatfield has had 1,336 cases of coronavirus, Hertsmere has had 1,504.

The average number of cases per 100,000 in England reached 182, up from 153, Welwyn Hatfield had 163, Hertsmere had 100.

Hertsmere has had 192 coronavirus-related deaths registered to 30 Oct, Welwyn Hatfield has had 114.