Advanced search

Latest stats show COVID-19 cases rise in Welwyn Hatfield but plateau for Hertsmere

PUBLISHED: 17:39 22 October 2020 | UPDATED: 17:39 22 October 2020

The latest data on COVID-19 cases in Welwyn Hatfield and Hertsmere has been revealed. Picture: (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

The latest data on COVID-19 cases in Welwyn Hatfield and Hertsmere has been revealed. Picture: (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press.All rights reserved

Confirmed coronavirus cases have continued to rise in both Welwyn Hatfield but stayed the same in Hertsmere this week.

For Welwyn Hatfield there were 122 active cases of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the week October 12 to October 18 according to the Office for National Statistics.

This was an increase of 47 compared to the previous week and it brought the total cases, to October 21, to 848.

You may also want to watch:

Welwyn Hatfield had 99 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week October 12-18, the average area in England had 108.

The situation was similar in Hertsmere, where there were 116 active confirmed cases from October 12 to October 18, a total of 111 per 100,000 people according to the ONS.

Hertsmere’s total number of cases has now reached 1,074 since cases were first recorded.

There have been 185 coronavirus–related deaths in the borough since March.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Welwyn Hatfield Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Latest stats show COVID-19 cases rise in Welwyn Hatfield but plateau for Hertsmere

The latest data on COVID-19 cases in Welwyn Hatfield and Hertsmere has been revealed. Picture: (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

More electric vehicle charging points to be installed in Welwyn Hatfield

Charging points installed by Electric Blue. Picture: D J WICK

Socially distanced bike marking event set for Hatfield after thefts

Bike marking events are one way Hatfield police are combatting thefts in the area.

Hertfordshire health chief says strategy that ‘doesn’t rely on circuit breakers’ is needed

A circuit breaker is 'not a magic bullet' according to Herts County Council's public health chief. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire/PA Images

Are people really cycling, walking and using sustainable transport in Welwyn Hatfield?

Temporary cycle lanes on Bridge Road, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Leighton Colegrave