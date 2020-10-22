Latest stats show COVID-19 cases rise in Welwyn Hatfield but plateau for Hertsmere
PUBLISHED: 17:39 22 October 2020 | UPDATED: 17:39 22 October 2020
Confirmed coronavirus cases have continued to rise in both Welwyn Hatfield but stayed the same in Hertsmere this week.
For Welwyn Hatfield there were 122 active cases of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the week October 12 to October 18 according to the Office for National Statistics.
This was an increase of 47 compared to the previous week and it brought the total cases, to October 21, to 848.
Welwyn Hatfield had 99 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week October 12-18, the average area in England had 108.
The situation was similar in Hertsmere, where there were 116 active confirmed cases from October 12 to October 18, a total of 111 per 100,000 people according to the ONS.
Hertsmere’s total number of cases has now reached 1,074 since cases were first recorded.
There have been 185 coronavirus–related deaths in the borough since March.
