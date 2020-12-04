Testing centre opens in town as COVID-19 cases fall

The new testing booths at the University of Hertfordshire. Picture: UoH Archant

Hertfordshire’s first walk-through COVID-19 testing site is now open at the University of Hertfordshire’s de Havilland campus in Hatfield – giving local people another option to access COVID testing appointments convenient for them.

The extra testing facility – which is providing tests to both university students and the general public – will allow those without their own car or someone to drive them to a testing centre a place to go. Previously those needing a test needed to order a home test kit.

At the time of publishing, Welwyn Hatfield had 114 coronavirus confirmed cases between November 23 and November 28, a decrease of 45 compared to the previous week’s statistics. While Hertsmere has 162, up by eight.

There are 93 cases per 100,000 people across Welwyn Hatfield, totalling 1,816 cases as of December 3.

Figures continue to show a fall for the district, with Welwyn Hatfield statistics still falling below England’s average, which currently stands at 127 cases per 100,000 people.

Welwyn Hatfield’s coronavirus death toll now stands at 115 registered to Nov 20 and there are 922 patients in hospital in the East of England with 81 on ventilation.

Hertsmere has 154 cases per 100,000, which puts them at a higher rate, and a total of 1,905 cases and 200 deaths.

Anyone in Hertfordshire with suspected COVID-19 symptoms is encouraged to book a test as soon as possible after their symptoms first develop. Symptoms of COVID are a high temperature; a new, continuous cough; or a loss or change to your sense of taste or smell.

The new testing site will appear as a option for Hertfordshire residents booking a COVID test on the national booking website www.gov.uk/get-coronavirus-test. For anyone who needs additional help to book a test, or who doesn’t have access to the internet, a telephone call centre is available – ring 119 between 7am and 11pm or 18001 0300 303 2713 if you have hearing or speech difficulties.

The test involves taking a swab of the nose and the back of the throat. People can test themselves with the swabs provided and children under five will need to have the test carried out by a parent or guardian. Most results are received within 24-48 hours.

Please bring your mobile phone with you when you come to a testing centre and follow the instructions you are given. Once you have completed your test, please go straight home and stay there until you receive your test result. If your result is positive, you must continue to self-isolate in line with government guidance. Self-isolation means that you must not leave your home except in an emergency. More walk-through testing sites are planned for elsewhere in Hertfordshire over the coming weeks.