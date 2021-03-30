Coronavirus cases rise by 26 per cent but remain at average level

Published: 4:38 PM March 30, 2021

COVID-19 cases increased by 26 per cent last week in Welwyn Hatfield, but the overall rate remains in line with the national average.

There were 50 reported cases for the week of March 19 to 25, up 13 from the previous week.

The rise in cases brought cases per 100,000 in the borough up to 41, just below the average area in England which had 42.

This time last week there the cases per 100,000 for Welwyn Hatfield was 29.

The total number of cases up to March 29 is 8,124, the total number of coronavirus-related deaths registered to March 19 is 269.

So far 43,543 in Welwyn Hatfield have had the first dose of the vaccine to March 21.

Hertsmere's cases also increased by 13, with 38 cases in the latest week.

Hertsmere's total cases remain just above Welwyn Hatfield's with 8,153.

There have sadly been 342 coronavirus-related deaths registered to March 19 in the area, though 47,503 people have had the first dose of the vaccine.