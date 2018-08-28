Advanced search

Court results for Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar

PUBLISHED: 09:00 30 December 2018

Archant

Court results published by the Welwyn Hatfield Times are taken from St Albans, Stevenage and Hatfield Magistrates Court and are published without prejudice.

Lisa Linnell: 46, of Parkhouse Court, Hatfield.

Stole alcohol worth £107 from Asda in Hatfield on October 10.

Fined £40.

Ordered to pay compensation of £107, £30 to victim services and £85 court costs.

Christopher Vickers: 33, of Burleigh Way, Cuffley.

Assaulted two men by beating them in St Albans on March 18.

Fined £140.

Ordered to pay compensation of £75, £30 to victim services and £620 court costs.

Ciaran O’Reilly: 33, of Falcon Close, Hatfield.

Without reasonable excuse contacted a woman by phone which he was banned from doing by a non-molestation order on November 2 in Stevenage.

Fined £80.

Ordered to pay victim services £30 and £85 court costs.

Adrian-Ionut Potinteu: 29, of Newstead Road, Hatfield.

Used a Ford in Hatfield on January 8 when there was no insurance in place.

No licence endorsement as the court heard he had reasonable grounds to believe the vehicle was insured.

Fined £346.

Ordered to pay victim services £34.

Justin Baker: 35, of Bessemer Road, WGC.

Drove a Honda while using a hand-held phone on the A1(M) at South Mimms on March 15.

Fined £70.

Ordered to pay victim services £30.

Six penalty points issued.

Tom Dillon: 27, of Hobbs Way, WGC.

Used a Volkswagen in Hertford on June 11 when there was no insurance.

Fined £660.

Ordered to pay victim services £66 and costs of £85.

Eight penalty points issued.

Mihail Dubovic: 46, of Robins Way, Hatfield.

Used a Rover in Hatfield on June 14 when there was no insurance.

Fined £660.

Ordered to pay victim services £66 and costs of £85.

Eight penalty points issued.

Asya Georgieva: 31, of Days Mead, Hatfield.

Drove an Audi A3 at 38mph in Harpenden on June 3 when the limit was 30mph.

Fined £220.

Ordered to pay victim services £30 and costs of £85.

Three penalty points issued.

John Lawson: 53, of Oakroyd Avenue, Potters Bar.

Drove a BMW in Potters Bar on June 17 at 37mph when the limit was 30mph.

Fined £100.

Ordered to pay victim services £30 and costs of £85.

Three penalty point issued.

Darren O’Neill: 40, of Bradmore Way, Brookmans Park.

Drove a Mercedes Vito in Potters Bar on June 19 at 38mph when the limit was 30mph.

Fined £220.

Ordered to pay victim services £30 and £85 costs.

Three penalty point issued.

Laurentiu Petrejcu: 32, of Bulls Lane, North Mymms.

Used a Ford Transit in Potters Bar on June 16 when the vehicle was overloaded by 34.8 per cent.

There was also no test certificate in place for the vehicle.

Fined £440.

Ordered to pay victim services £30 and costs of £85.

Colin Pluckwell: 27, of Deerswood Avenue, Hatfield.

Drove a Renault Megane on Deerswood Avenue in Hatfield on June 19 while holding a provisional licence, but without L plates and unsupervised.

The vehicle was also uninsured.

Fined £160.

Ordered to pay victim services £30 and £85 court costs.

Six penalty points issued.

Gary Tigg: 58, of Mill Green Road, WGC.

Drove a Vauxhall and parked on zig-zag lines at a zebra crossing in or near Peart Reel Avenue, WGC, on June 17.

Fined £140.

Ordered to pay victim services £30 and costs of £85.

Three penalty points issued.

Court results for Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar

Drive 24
