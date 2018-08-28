Court results for Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar
PUBLISHED: 09:00 30 December 2018
Court results published by the Welwyn Hatfield Times are taken from St Albans, Stevenage and Hatfield Magistrates Court and are published without prejudice.
Lisa Linnell: 46, of Parkhouse Court, Hatfield.
Stole alcohol worth £107 from Asda in Hatfield on October 10.
Fined £40.
Ordered to pay compensation of £107, £30 to victim services and £85 court costs.
Christopher Vickers: 33, of Burleigh Way, Cuffley.
Assaulted two men by beating them in St Albans on March 18.
Fined £140.
Ordered to pay compensation of £75, £30 to victim services and £620 court costs.
Ciaran O’Reilly: 33, of Falcon Close, Hatfield.
Without reasonable excuse contacted a woman by phone which he was banned from doing by a non-molestation order on November 2 in Stevenage.
Fined £80.
Ordered to pay victim services £30 and £85 court costs.
Adrian-Ionut Potinteu: 29, of Newstead Road, Hatfield.
Used a Ford in Hatfield on January 8 when there was no insurance in place.
No licence endorsement as the court heard he had reasonable grounds to believe the vehicle was insured.
Fined £346.
Ordered to pay victim services £34.
Justin Baker: 35, of Bessemer Road, WGC.
Drove a Honda while using a hand-held phone on the A1(M) at South Mimms on March 15.
Fined £70.
Ordered to pay victim services £30.
Six penalty points issued.
Tom Dillon: 27, of Hobbs Way, WGC.
Used a Volkswagen in Hertford on June 11 when there was no insurance.
Fined £660.
Ordered to pay victim services £66 and costs of £85.
Eight penalty points issued.
Mihail Dubovic: 46, of Robins Way, Hatfield.
Used a Rover in Hatfield on June 14 when there was no insurance.
Fined £660.
Ordered to pay victim services £66 and costs of £85.
Eight penalty points issued.
Asya Georgieva: 31, of Days Mead, Hatfield.
Drove an Audi A3 at 38mph in Harpenden on June 3 when the limit was 30mph.
Fined £220.
Ordered to pay victim services £30 and costs of £85.
Three penalty points issued.
John Lawson: 53, of Oakroyd Avenue, Potters Bar.
Drove a BMW in Potters Bar on June 17 at 37mph when the limit was 30mph.
Fined £100.
Ordered to pay victim services £30 and costs of £85.
Three penalty point issued.
Darren O’Neill: 40, of Bradmore Way, Brookmans Park.
Drove a Mercedes Vito in Potters Bar on June 19 at 38mph when the limit was 30mph.
Fined £220.
Ordered to pay victim services £30 and £85 costs.
Three penalty point issued.
Laurentiu Petrejcu: 32, of Bulls Lane, North Mymms.
Used a Ford Transit in Potters Bar on June 16 when the vehicle was overloaded by 34.8 per cent.
There was also no test certificate in place for the vehicle.
Fined £440.
Ordered to pay victim services £30 and costs of £85.
Colin Pluckwell: 27, of Deerswood Avenue, Hatfield.
Drove a Renault Megane on Deerswood Avenue in Hatfield on June 19 while holding a provisional licence, but without L plates and unsupervised.
The vehicle was also uninsured.
Fined £160.
Ordered to pay victim services £30 and £85 court costs.
Six penalty points issued.
Gary Tigg: 58, of Mill Green Road, WGC.
Drove a Vauxhall and parked on zig-zag lines at a zebra crossing in or near Peart Reel Avenue, WGC, on June 17.
Fined £140.
Ordered to pay victim services £30 and costs of £85.
Three penalty points issued.