Court results for Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar

St Albans Magistrates' Court. Archant

Court results published by the Welwyn Hatfield Times are taken from St Albans, Stevenage and Hatfield Magistrates Court and are published without prejudice.

Lisa Linnell: 46, of Parkhouse Court, Hatfield.

Stole alcohol worth £107 from Asda in Hatfield on October 10.

Fined £40.

Ordered to pay compensation of £107, £30 to victim services and £85 court costs.

Christopher Vickers: 33, of Burleigh Way, Cuffley.

Assaulted two men by beating them in St Albans on March 18.

Fined £140.

Ordered to pay compensation of £75, £30 to victim services and £620 court costs.

Ciaran O’Reilly: 33, of Falcon Close, Hatfield.

Without reasonable excuse contacted a woman by phone which he was banned from doing by a non-molestation order on November 2 in Stevenage.

Fined £80.

Ordered to pay victim services £30 and £85 court costs.

Adrian-Ionut Potinteu: 29, of Newstead Road, Hatfield.

Used a Ford in Hatfield on January 8 when there was no insurance in place.

No licence endorsement as the court heard he had reasonable grounds to believe the vehicle was insured.

Fined £346.

Ordered to pay victim services £34.

Justin Baker: 35, of Bessemer Road, WGC.

Drove a Honda while using a hand-held phone on the A1(M) at South Mimms on March 15.

Fined £70.

Ordered to pay victim services £30.

Six penalty points issued.

Tom Dillon: 27, of Hobbs Way, WGC.

Used a Volkswagen in Hertford on June 11 when there was no insurance.

Fined £660.

Ordered to pay victim services £66 and costs of £85.

Eight penalty points issued.

Mihail Dubovic: 46, of Robins Way, Hatfield.

Used a Rover in Hatfield on June 14 when there was no insurance.

Fined £660.

Ordered to pay victim services £66 and costs of £85.

Eight penalty points issued.

Asya Georgieva: 31, of Days Mead, Hatfield.

Drove an Audi A3 at 38mph in Harpenden on June 3 when the limit was 30mph.

Fined £220.

Ordered to pay victim services £30 and costs of £85.

Three penalty points issued.

John Lawson: 53, of Oakroyd Avenue, Potters Bar.

Drove a BMW in Potters Bar on June 17 at 37mph when the limit was 30mph.

Fined £100.

Ordered to pay victim services £30 and costs of £85.

Three penalty point issued.

Darren O’Neill: 40, of Bradmore Way, Brookmans Park.

Drove a Mercedes Vito in Potters Bar on June 19 at 38mph when the limit was 30mph.

Fined £220.

Ordered to pay victim services £30 and £85 costs.

Three penalty point issued.

Laurentiu Petrejcu: 32, of Bulls Lane, North Mymms.

Used a Ford Transit in Potters Bar on June 16 when the vehicle was overloaded by 34.8 per cent.

There was also no test certificate in place for the vehicle.

Fined £440.

Ordered to pay victim services £30 and costs of £85.

Colin Pluckwell: 27, of Deerswood Avenue, Hatfield.

Drove a Renault Megane on Deerswood Avenue in Hatfield on June 19 while holding a provisional licence, but without L plates and unsupervised.

The vehicle was also uninsured.

Fined £160.

Ordered to pay victim services £30 and £85 court costs.

Six penalty points issued.

Gary Tigg: 58, of Mill Green Road, WGC.

Drove a Vauxhall and parked on zig-zag lines at a zebra crossing in or near Peart Reel Avenue, WGC, on June 17.

Fined £140.

Ordered to pay victim services £30 and costs of £85.

Three penalty points issued.