'Time to deliver' - Councillors react to the May 6 local elections results

Published: 10:12 AM May 11, 2021

The May 6 local elections saw the Conservatives gain seats across county and borough elections, while the other parties had significantly less success - with Labour losing out the most.

We spoke to each party to get their reaction.

A spokesperson for Welwyn Hatfield Conservatives said: "In this election, the people of Welwyn Hatfield have chosen to reward our approach of campaigning positively combined with making a clear effort to knock on doors and meet people face to face to discuss what matters to them.

Cllr Tony Kingsbury, leader of Welwyn Hatfield Conservatives - Credit: WHBC

"With seven of the eight county divisions now represented by Conservatives and a majority of eight on the borough council, we have the stability needed to get the best for everyone in Welwyn Hatfield.

"Now it’s time to deliver the strong representation and hard work we’ve promised, and we will do exactly that.”

Malcolm Cowan stepped down from his Peartree seat, which was won by his fellow Lib Dem Russ Platt - Credit: Malcolm Cowan

Outgoing councillor and Welwyn Hatfield Liberal Democrat leader Malcolm Cowan said: "‘The clear message from the election results in Welwyn Hatfield is that Labour lost every seat they were fighting, both county council, two, and borough, four.

"This puts the Liberal Democrats as the official opposition at Campus East, a reflection of the last couple of years when we have been the main opposition in terms of motions and initiatives for change.

Welwyn Hatfield Labour leader Cllr Kieran Thorpe - Credit: Cllr Thorpe

Welwyn Hatfield Labour group leader Cllr Kieran Thorpe said: "I'm very disappointed obviously, both as a Labour councillor, but also someone who lives here in the borough.

"I think we put out a clear, realistic proposition of how things can be better in Welwyn Hatfield but I think what we're continuing to see is a strange disconnect people have with the choices they make during elections and the results it brings in the time in-between.

"All year round we speak to people who are angry at how things are going. Huge council tax increases, unpopular building developments and the neglect of the local economy. When you see the same party responsible for those things - for nearly 20 years, being re-elected it can be difficult to explain."

Penny Berrington - Green Party - Credit: Archant

Penny Berrington, chair of Welwyn Hatfield Green Party, said: "The Green Party are really pleased to have more candidates standing this year for Borough seats, giving more people the opportunity vote green.

"We were delighted to have increased the number of votes in the wards where we were standing again and indeed to have been the nearest challenger to the conservatives in Welwyn West."