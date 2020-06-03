Advanced search

Welwyn Hatfield councillor ‘fed up’ with mess around recycling banks

PUBLISHED: 14:41 03 June 2020 | UPDATED: 14:41 03 June 2020

Mess around recycling bins in Moors Walk, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Malcolm Cowan

Mess around recycling bins in Moors Walk, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Malcolm Cowan

Archant

Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council’s Liberal Demorcat council group leader has called for an end of “the cardboard sprawl” surrounding recycling banks.

Rubbish around recycling bins near Waitrose, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Malcolm CowanRubbish around recycling bins near Waitrose, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Malcolm Cowan

Cllr Malcolm Cowan said: “The mess around the paper and cardboard recycling banks most of the time is unbelievable.

“The problem has persisted for several years and I have regularly sent the council photos of the problem.”

He believes that the lockdown has worsened the situation due to the rise in home deliveries.

He added: “I have seen banks fill up within a few hours of being emptied. Then people leave cardboard all around. Cardboard needs to be cut up or folded flat, but even then the banks fill up very quickly. There is simply not enough capacity. This is particularly bad at Moors Walk in Panshanger.

You may also want to watch:

“Having raised the subject again last week, I am pleased that council officers have said they will try to come up with a solution, whether this is more bins or more frequent emptying.

“I am fed up with parts of the district looking such a mess and hope the council will work towards relieving the problem soon.”

A spokeswoman for the council said: “Our crews are working really hard to ensure recycling banks are emptied regularly and we are considering whether anything more can be done.

“Residents are producing more waste than usual and unfortunately this issue is not confined to the borough, or to recycling banks. Councils everywhere are seeing more rubbish left around bins.

“It is unsightly, attracts pests and often means waste gets sent to landfill instead of being recycled.

“We continue to ask for residents’ support in looking after our environment and disposing of their waste responsibly.

“If a bin is full or you waste does not fit, please help us keep the borough clean and take it home with you.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Welwyn Hatfield Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Hatfield Asda shut down: Woman dies following cardiac arrest

Police and ambulance services have been called to Asda in Hatfield. Picture: Supplied

Hatfield Asda ‘evacuated’ after reports of person in cardiac arrest

Police and ambulance services have been called to Asda in Hatfield. Picture: Supplied

One man arrested and one man left in hospital with a serious head injury after Welwyn Garden City altercation

You may have seen a police helicopter in the Peartree area last night. Picture: Herts Police.

Old Debenhams building for sale with planning permission for 27 flats

The old Debenhams building is up for sale. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin.

Hatfield McDonald’s reopens at the Galleria

McDonalds in Hatfield has reopened after closing due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Terry Harris

Most Read

Hatfield Asda shut down: Woman dies following cardiac arrest

Police and ambulance services have been called to Asda in Hatfield. Picture: Supplied

Hatfield Asda ‘evacuated’ after reports of person in cardiac arrest

Police and ambulance services have been called to Asda in Hatfield. Picture: Supplied

One man arrested and one man left in hospital with a serious head injury after Welwyn Garden City altercation

You may have seen a police helicopter in the Peartree area last night. Picture: Herts Police.

Old Debenhams building for sale with planning permission for 27 flats

The old Debenhams building is up for sale. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin.

Hatfield McDonald’s reopens at the Galleria

McDonalds in Hatfield has reopened after closing due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Terry Harris

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Phased return of car parking charges and enforcement in Radlett and Potters Bar

Hertsmere owns Barnet Road, Highview Close, Salisbury Close, Wyllyotts Place and Manor Road car parks in Potters Bar and Newberries in Radlett. Picture: HBC.

Welwyn Hatfield councillor ‘fed up’ with mess around recycling banks

Mess around recycling bins in Moors Walk, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Malcolm Cowan

Hatfield Junior Bake Off star embraces Willow’s take time for tea campaign

Zak Travess appeared on Junior Bake Off 2019. Picture: Mark Bourdillon

Herts police: ‘Appalled and horrified’ by George Floyd’s death but say coronavirus restrictions remain

People take part in a Black Lives Matter protest outside the US Embassy in London. The protest follows the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, US, this week which has seen a police officer charged with third-degree murder. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Dinosaurs after dark coming to Paradise Wildlife Park

Dinosaurs After Dark can be watched on the Paradise Wildlife Park Facebook page on Wednesday, June 10 at 9.30pm.
Drive 24