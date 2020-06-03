Welwyn Hatfield councillor ‘fed up’ with mess around recycling banks

Mess around recycling bins in Moors Walk, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Malcolm Cowan Archant

Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council’s Liberal Demorcat council group leader has called for an end of “the cardboard sprawl” surrounding recycling banks.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Rubbish around recycling bins near Waitrose, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Malcolm Cowan Rubbish around recycling bins near Waitrose, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Malcolm Cowan

Cllr Malcolm Cowan said: “The mess around the paper and cardboard recycling banks most of the time is unbelievable.

“The problem has persisted for several years and I have regularly sent the council photos of the problem.”

He believes that the lockdown has worsened the situation due to the rise in home deliveries.

He added: “I have seen banks fill up within a few hours of being emptied. Then people leave cardboard all around. Cardboard needs to be cut up or folded flat, but even then the banks fill up very quickly. There is simply not enough capacity. This is particularly bad at Moors Walk in Panshanger.

You may also want to watch:

“Having raised the subject again last week, I am pleased that council officers have said they will try to come up with a solution, whether this is more bins or more frequent emptying.

“I am fed up with parts of the district looking such a mess and hope the council will work towards relieving the problem soon.”

A spokeswoman for the council said: “Our crews are working really hard to ensure recycling banks are emptied regularly and we are considering whether anything more can be done.

“Residents are producing more waste than usual and unfortunately this issue is not confined to the borough, or to recycling banks. Councils everywhere are seeing more rubbish left around bins.

“It is unsightly, attracts pests and often means waste gets sent to landfill instead of being recycled.

“We continue to ask for residents’ support in looking after our environment and disposing of their waste responsibly.

“If a bin is full or you waste does not fit, please help us keep the borough clean and take it home with you.”