Welwyn Hatfield councillor claims hacked account after Twitter storm

Cllr Sunny Thusu said his twitter account has been hacked. Picture: Twitter Archant

A Welwyn conservative borough councillor has claimed his account has been hacked after his twitter profile sent a tweet about a Labour MP, who is running for deputy leader of the party.

Really poor. I'm on one of the most difficult shifts of my career and your playing stupid games. Get a life. https://t.co/rNs7vh3v2x — Dr Rosena Allin-Khan (@DrRosena) April 3, 2020

Sunny Thusu’s twitter account asked MP for Tooting Rosena Allin-Khan – who is currently working as a doctor in the NHS to deal with the COVID-19 crisis – at 9.39pm last night “don’t you have a Grazia [a fashion magazine] photoshoot to get to”.

This was after Dr Allin-Khan criticised the Conservative government’s response to the coronavirus, saying they are not following World Health Organisation guidance.

She claims the WHO wants people to self-isolate for two-weeks, after symptoms disappear, not the Department of Health and Social Care’s recommendation of seven days. Dr Allin-Khan has called the tweet: “Really poor. I’m on one of the most difficult shifts of my career and [Cllr Thusu is] playing stupid games. Get a life.”

Cllr Thusu – who is a medical doctor as well – told the Welwyn Hatfield Times he could not have sent the tweet as he was working last night.

I cannot access this account and I didn't sent the tweet. Have sent up new account to see what's happened. Informed twitter. Sorry — sundeep thusu (@SundeepThusu) April 3, 2020

He said he has since contacted Twitter, which is investigating “unusual activity” from his account and is warning Twitter users before accessing it.

Since Dr Allin-Khan has replied to Cllr Thusu she has had over 200 retweets, nearly 100 replies and 1,600 likes.

Many have reacted by offering their support to her and criticising the councillor.

One user said: “You being on the cover of Grazia is incredible for both politics and healthcare and a brilliant achievement to raise important awareness.”

“I think someone might be a little jealous.”

Another said it was disgraceful from a councillor during this time.

To rebut the twitter storm Cllr Thusu has also set up another twitter account.

He said: “I cannot access this account and I didn’t send the tweet. [I] Have sent up new account to see what’s happened [and] informed Twitter. Sorry.”

He added that he is a frontline medic and has been working five days straight with 12-hour shifts during the pandemic.