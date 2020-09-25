Welwyn Hatfield Council recognised for its Parking Services Annual Report

Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council's annual parking report. Picture: WHBC Archant

Welwyn Hatfield Council has received national recognition for its annual report on its civil parking and traffic enforcement activities.

The council was one of eight local authorities shortlisted for an award and was Highly Commended for ‘Best Use of Design’.

Annual reports explain to and engage with the public on the purpose and importance of parking and traffic management in creating better communities to live and work.

Annual reports for 2018-2019 were submitted by local authorities for judging by the PARC Review Group for the 2020 PATROL PARC Awards.

Councillor Stephen Boulton, Welwyn Hatfield Council executive member for planning and environment, said: “We’re committed to keeping our communities informed.

“Presenting information in a clear and engaging way is key and we continue to look for imaginative and creative ways to do this. To be just one of eight local authorities across the country recognised in this way, is a great honour.”

The overall winner in the category was Lincolnshire County Council.