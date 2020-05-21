Businesses set to reopen warned to be wary of Legionella bacteria in water
PUBLISHED: 17:44 21 May 2020 | UPDATED: 17:44 21 May 2020
Archant
Businesses planning on reopening in the coming weeks are being urged to follow guidance to prevent the spread of Legionnaires disease, which develops in water systems.
Legionella bacteria is naturally present in water systems. However, while buildings have been closed, if water systems have not been maintained, the bacteria grows, and can develop to a deadly level. The warmer summer months also increases the risk.
Any business that has a water supply and is currently shut down needs to seek professional advice and implement certain measures to ensure that they are safe to open.
You may also want to watch:
Executive member for Public Health councillor Fiona Thomson said: “Businesses looking to reopen after lockdown have many things to consider to ensure the safety and welfare of their customers and staff.
“While they will be introducing COVID-19 measures to keep everyone safe, it’s important to highlight the risk of Legionnaires’ disease and the actions that need to be taken to avoid it.
“Local businesses with concerns and looking for specific support and guidance should email the council’s environmental health team at e.health@welhat.gov.uk.”
General information and advice is available from the health and safety executive at hse.gov.uk/legionnaires/what-you-must-do.htm.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Welwyn Hatfield Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.