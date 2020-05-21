Advanced search

Businesses set to reopen warned to be wary of Legionella bacteria in water

PUBLISHED: 17:44 21 May 2020 | UPDATED: 17:44 21 May 2020

Businesses are being urged to seek advice about Legionnaires disease, caused by bacteria in water, when reopening businesses.

Businesses are being urged to seek advice about Legionnaires disease, caused by bacteria in water, when reopening businesses.

Archant

Businesses planning on reopening in the coming weeks are being urged to follow guidance to prevent the spread of Legionnaires disease, which develops in water systems.

Legionella bacteria is naturally present in water systems. However, while buildings have been closed, if water systems have not been maintained, the bacteria grows, and can develop to a deadly level. The warmer summer months also increases the risk.

Any business that has a water supply and is currently shut down needs to seek professional advice and implement certain measures to ensure that they are safe to open.

You may also want to watch:

Executive member for Public Health councillor Fiona Thomson said: “Businesses looking to reopen after lockdown have many things to consider to ensure the safety and welfare of their customers and staff.

“While they will be introducing COVID-19 measures to keep everyone safe, it’s important to highlight the risk of Legionnaires’ disease and the actions that need to be taken to avoid it.

“Local businesses with concerns and looking for specific support and guidance should email the council’s environmental health team at e.health@welhat.gov.uk.”

General information and advice is available from the health and safety executive at hse.gov.uk/legionnaires/what-you-must-do.htm.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Welwyn Hatfield Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Welwyn Garden City motorcycle arson causes thousands of pounds worth of damage

The underpass between John Lewis and Waitrose in Welwyn Garden City has been damaged after a motorcycle was set on fire in it. Picture: Herts police

Nine movies made in Hertfordshire you can watch on TV this week

Rocketman star Taron Egerton as Elton John playing before a sell-out crowd. The movie was partly filmed in Welwyn Hatfield. Picture: Paramount Pictures.

Two men sentenced after Uni of Herts student stabbed to death at house party

Steve Narvaez-Jara was a University of Hertfordshire student, who hoped to be a pilot, before he was fatally stabbed. Picture: Met Police.

Welwyn Garden City property developer makes Rich List

Inside the Chase New Homes Welwyn Garden City 'Times Square' housing project at the old Xerox site. Picture: Danny Loo

Mental Health Awareness Week 2020: Celebrating ‘acts of kindness’ during pandemic

Today marks the start of Mental Health Awareness Week 2020. Picture: Mental Health Foundation

Most Read

Welwyn Garden City motorcycle arson causes thousands of pounds worth of damage

The underpass between John Lewis and Waitrose in Welwyn Garden City has been damaged after a motorcycle was set on fire in it. Picture: Herts police

Nine movies made in Hertfordshire you can watch on TV this week

Rocketman star Taron Egerton as Elton John playing before a sell-out crowd. The movie was partly filmed in Welwyn Hatfield. Picture: Paramount Pictures.

Two men sentenced after Uni of Herts student stabbed to death at house party

Steve Narvaez-Jara was a University of Hertfordshire student, who hoped to be a pilot, before he was fatally stabbed. Picture: Met Police.

Welwyn Garden City property developer makes Rich List

Inside the Chase New Homes Welwyn Garden City 'Times Square' housing project at the old Xerox site. Picture: Danny Loo

Mental Health Awareness Week 2020: Celebrating ‘acts of kindness’ during pandemic

Today marks the start of Mental Health Awareness Week 2020. Picture: Mental Health Foundation

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Businesses set to reopen warned to be wary of Legionella bacteria in water

Businesses are being urged to seek advice about Legionnaires disease, caused by bacteria in water, when reopening businesses.

Art studio raises more than £2,000 for Isabel Hospice with Welwyn Garden City print

Alison Stirton-Croft, team leader of the Inpatient Unit at Isabel Hospice and Clare Leach. Picture: Brothership Studio

A414 between London Colney and Hatfield closed following crash

Police have closed the A414 London Colney longabout while they respond to a crash. Picture: Danny Loo.

British Rowing launch ‘Row to the Moon’ challenge

Lauren Rowles during a photocall at the Redgrave Pinsent Rowing Lake, Caversham.

Tom Lewis leads the charge back to golf with eyes fixed on being ready for PGA Tour

Tom Lewis, seen at the Open Championship in 2019, was back playing at his hometwown Welwyn Garden City Golf Club after lockdown restrictions were eased. Picture: DAVID DAVIES/PA
Drive 24