Businesses set to reopen warned to be wary of Legionella bacteria in water

Businesses are being urged to seek advice about Legionnaires disease, caused by bacteria in water, when reopening businesses. Archant

Businesses planning on reopening in the coming weeks are being urged to follow guidance to prevent the spread of Legionnaires disease, which develops in water systems.

Legionella bacteria is naturally present in water systems. However, while buildings have been closed, if water systems have not been maintained, the bacteria grows, and can develop to a deadly level. The warmer summer months also increases the risk.

Any business that has a water supply and is currently shut down needs to seek professional advice and implement certain measures to ensure that they are safe to open.

Executive member for Public Health councillor Fiona Thomson said: “Businesses looking to reopen after lockdown have many things to consider to ensure the safety and welfare of their customers and staff.

“While they will be introducing COVID-19 measures to keep everyone safe, it’s important to highlight the risk of Legionnaires’ disease and the actions that need to be taken to avoid it.

“Local businesses with concerns and looking for specific support and guidance should email the council’s environmental health team at e.health@welhat.gov.uk.”

General information and advice is available from the health and safety executive at hse.gov.uk/legionnaires/what-you-must-do.htm.