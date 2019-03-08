£4.5million upgrade for Welwyn Garden City waste depot?

The Serco depot in Tewin Road, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2019 Archant

Welwyn Hatfield Council is looking to spend £4.5million upgrading its depot for waste collection, street cleaning and grounds maintenance.

The council has described the Tewin Road depot as “outdated” and “not fit for modern operational purpose”.

The site is leased to the council’s waste contractor, Serco, and is used primarily for the storage of vehicles and equipment.

It also has a workshop to undertake vehicle and equipment maintenance and repair, offices for Serco management and administration, plus welfare facilities for crews and bin storage.

The site is about 1.9 hectare in size but the operations are currently spread over a large area, and it is recognised that these operations could be undertaken in a smaller area of the site.

In a council report on the subject, it is highlighted that the depot has not had any major investment for more than 20 years.

According to the council, the depot would need to be updated regardless of whether the Cole Green household waste and recycling centre operations relocate there.