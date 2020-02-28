Advanced search

Council tax increase agreed at Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council

PUBLISHED: 17:57 01 March 2020

Tax will go up by £5 in Welwyn Hatfield. Picture: Sarah Allison.

Tax will go up by £5 in Welwyn Hatfield. Picture: Sarah Allison.

Archant

Welwyn Hatfield residents will see a council tax increase by an average of 3.75 per cent - marking another year of increase.

This year, the borough council's increase will see residents paying another £5 on average a month.

You may also want to watch:

The rise - agreed at a meeting of full council on Tuesday (February 25) - is due to precepts increase at Parish Councils, Hertfordshire County Council and by the Police and Crime Commissioner David Lloyd.

The average band D council tax for 2020/21 is £1,867.06, which is an increase per year of £67.56 or 3.75 per cent.

However, it does range in some areas from £1,825.10 to £1,909.06 and the increase from 3.64 per cent to 4.29 per cent compared to 2019/20 levels.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Confirmed coronavirus cases rise as first Hertfordshire patient tests positive

The first confirmed case of coronavirus has reached Hertfordshire. Picture: Archant

Herts couple and baby stuck in Tenerife hotel due to coronavirus

Court Amys, 31, and Hannah Green, 27, on holiday in 2017. Picture: Court Amys

Five on Welwyn Garden City school trip self-isolate due to coronavirus

Monk's Walk School. Picture: Danny Loo

Shenley paedophile jailed for child sex offences

Jacob Taylor, aged 37, of Mimms Lane, Potters Bar has been sentenced to two years in prison. Picture: Herts Police

Passenger taken ill on train causing delays from Stevenage to Welwyn Garden City

Great Northern train services between Stevenage and Welwyn Garden City have been affected. Picture: Archant/FILE

Most Read

Confirmed coronavirus cases rise as first Hertfordshire patient tests positive

The first confirmed case of coronavirus has reached Hertfordshire. Picture: Archant

Herts couple and baby stuck in Tenerife hotel due to coronavirus

Court Amys, 31, and Hannah Green, 27, on holiday in 2017. Picture: Court Amys

Five on Welwyn Garden City school trip self-isolate due to coronavirus

Monk's Walk School. Picture: Danny Loo

Shenley paedophile jailed for child sex offences

Jacob Taylor, aged 37, of Mimms Lane, Potters Bar has been sentenced to two years in prison. Picture: Herts Police

Passenger taken ill on train causing delays from Stevenage to Welwyn Garden City

Great Northern train services between Stevenage and Welwyn Garden City have been affected. Picture: Archant/FILE

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Council tax increase agreed at Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council

Tax will go up by £5 in Welwyn Hatfield. Picture: Sarah Allison.

Ben Fogle brings Tales from the Wilderness to St Albans

Modern-day adventurer Ben Fogle will be apearing at The Alban Arena in St Albans as part of this Tales from the Wilderness tour.

Three cases of coronavirus confirmed in Hertfordshire

Three Hertfordshire residents have tested positive for coronavirus as of Sunday, March 1. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Coronavirus: Investigation underway as multiple cases now confirmed in Herts

Multiple coronavirus cases have now been confirmed in Hertfordshire. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Count Arthur Strong asks big questions in St Albans

Count Arthur Strong can be seen at The Alban Arena in St Albans. Picture: Supplied by The Alban Arena
Drive 24