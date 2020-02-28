Council tax increase agreed at Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council

Welwyn Hatfield residents will see a council tax increase by an average of 3.75 per cent - marking another year of increase.

This year, the borough council's increase will see residents paying another £5 on average a month.

The rise - agreed at a meeting of full council on Tuesday (February 25) - is due to precepts increase at Parish Councils, Hertfordshire County Council and by the Police and Crime Commissioner David Lloyd.

The average band D council tax for 2020/21 is £1,867.06, which is an increase per year of £67.56 or 3.75 per cent.

However, it does range in some areas from £1,825.10 to £1,909.06 and the increase from 3.64 per cent to 4.29 per cent compared to 2019/20 levels.