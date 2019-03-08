Welwyn Hatfield sites identifed which could see thousands of new homes built

Welwyn Hatfield Council Local Plan and Logo. Photo: Welwyn Hatifeld Council Archant

More than 140 extra sites have been identified across the Welwyn Hatfield borough which could meet future housing needs in the area.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Draft Local Plan proposed allocaions and sites promoted through the 2019 call for sites. Photo: Welwyn Hatfield Council. Draft Local Plan proposed allocaions and sites promoted through the 2019 call for sites. Photo: Welwyn Hatfield Council.

Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council originally established it needed an estimated 16,000 homes by 2033 to meet the growing need for housing.

But, due to concerns over the Green Belt, the council only proposed building 12,000 homes under its draft Local Plan.

The council was then asked to go back to the drawing board after an independent government-appointed inspector, Melvyn Middleton, found the Local Plan "currently unsound" for housing needs in the area.

Speaking in December 2018, Mr Middleton said the council needed to consider more sites for development and advised looking at 'green wedges' - areas of green that divide distinct settlements and help prevent them all merging together - with not the same weight as Green Belt land.

Dog training ground, 75 Hertford Rd, Welwyn. Picture: DANNY LOO Dog training ground, 75 Hertford Rd, Welwyn. Picture: DANNY LOO

In response, the borough council launched a new call for sites in January and February to meet some of the 4,000 new homes shortfall, and these have now been revealed.

"It's important to stress that no decisions have been made on these sites at this stage," said Nick Long, corporate director at Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council.

"We know that our residents in Welwyn Hatfield have a vital part to play in deciding the future development of the borough - that's why I'm encouraging people to let us know what they think before the June deadline."

New locations, including in Northaw, Newgate Street, Swanley Bar, Lemsford, Digswell, Potters Bar and Essendon, have been promoted as sites to add to the Local Plan.

Panshanger Aerodrome, Welwyn Garden City, SG14 2NQ. Picture: DANNY LOO Panshanger Aerodrome, Welwyn Garden City, SG14 2NQ. Picture: DANNY LOO

While Welwyn Garden City, Hatfield, Welham Green, Welwyn, Brookmans Park, Oaklands & Mardley Heath, Woolmer Green, Cuffley, Little Heath and Stanborough may get additional sites - if some of the promoted plans go ahead.

Aspects of the rural south and north are also being promoted by landowners.

"Not all of these sites are new - some we have considered before - but we need to show the inspector we have left no stone unturned in our efforts to meet the borough's housing needs," Long added.

After feedback has been taken into consideration from the public and assessments made on the sites for their suitability by Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council, there will be a committee meeting in September to dicuss these promoted sites.

Brookmans Park Golf Club, Golf Club Rd, Brookmans Park, Hatfield, AL9 7AT. Picture: DANNY LOO Brookmans Park Golf Club, Golf Club Rd, Brookmans Park, Hatfield, AL9 7AT. Picture: DANNY LOO

If you want your view to be taken into consideration you can make your views known via welhat.gov.uk/promoted_sites_2019 before 5pm on Tuesday, June 18.

Alternatively you can email your response to localplan@welhat.gov.uk or send a letter by post to: Planning Policy, Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council The Campus, Welwyn Garden City, AL8 6AE - by the June deadline.

The WHT has put together a round up of the sites being promoted, the current use, address and future proposed use.

Welwyn Garden City

The Link Skate Park, Link Drive, QQ6G+P2 Hatfield. Picture: DANNY LOO The Link Skate Park, Link Drive, QQ6G+P2 Hatfield. Picture: DANNY LOO

19 sites are being promoted in the north and south of WGC, which are being used for transport, employment and community purposes.

The full list of places include car parks, bus interchanges and roads, stores, pubs, offices, a gym, a warehouse, a hostel, a car dealership, a food factory, a B&Q, a pumping station, the former Pashanger Aerodrome, residential areas, stables and a dog training ground.

These sites could then be turned into new stables, thousands of homes, a hostel and employment sites.

They are located in town centre north and Campus East, land north of Beehive pub, Chequersfield, a neighbourhood parade off Holybush Lane, the Woodside Centre, the former Norton building, the Bio-Park, Broadwater Road, Peartree Lane, One YMCA, Bridge Road East, Swallowfields, Haymeads, Digswell Park Road, Pashanger Aerodrome, Digswell Road and Warrangate Farm.

Hatfield Lawn Tennis Club & Football Academy, 1 College Ln, Hatfield AL10 9PJ. Picture: DANNY LOO Hatfield Lawn Tennis Club & Football Academy, 1 College Ln, Hatfield AL10 9PJ. Picture: DANNY LOO

Hatfield

In total 17 sites are being promoted in all parts of the town, which are being used for employment, community, agriculture and transport purposes.

The full list of places include car parks, a University of Hertfordshire campus, a debt collection agency, garages, a skate park, a Citroën car dealership, a nursing home, allotments, Hatfield Lawn Tennis Bowling Club and Hatfield Football Club, part of Ellenbrook Fields country park, farm land, outbuildings, residential and vacant land.

These sites could then be turned into thousands of housing developments, commercial buildings, a school, a local centre, a science and logistics park and business and industrial centres. Hatfield Lawn Tennis Bowling Club and Hatfield Football Club could also be kept, under one version of the future uses.

Locations cover Lemsford Road, Meridan House, the Great North Road, Lockley Crescent, Link Drive, Minister Close, Haseldine Meadows, College Lane (north), land to the west of Hatfield, land at Great Nast Hyde House, land at Wilkins Green Lane, a field beside the Mill Green Museum, land off Bramble Road and Angerland Common (south).

Potters Bar

Only one large site is being promoted in Potters Bar, which is currently used for farming and as parkland.

The site could be turned into housing, local infrastructure purposes and a carbon woodland.

The 148.76 hectares is located on the Enfield Chase Estate, south of Coopers Lane Road.

Woolmer Green

There have been four sites put forward across the village, which are being used as a car dealership, grassland and for agriculture.

They could be turned into housing, employment and retail areas.

The sites are located on land north of London Road and Heath Road.

The Oaklands & Mardley Heath

Three different sites are being promoted in this area, which are being used for parkland, grazing, residential and vacant land purposes.

These sites could be turned into hundreds homes.

They are located east of Danesbury Park Road and on The Avenue, which are inbetween the Round Wood and Stocking Spring parts of Oaklands & Mardley Heath.

Welwyn

Welwyn has nine sites being promoted in the north and one being promoted in the south of the village, which are currently being used for agricultural purposes and as a garden, grasslands and tennis courts.

Two also appear to be located over a former roman building in the village.

These sites could be turned into nearly 800 homes.

The locations of the sites are on land at Fulling Mill Lane, Linces Farm, Kimpton Road, adjoining Welwyn Cemetery, south of School Lane and White Hill.

Digswell

There are four sites being promoted by landowners, which are being used for agriculture purposes and as a garden.

In total between 290 and 347 houses are being promoted to be developed in the area.

The sites are located at land east of New Road, north of Harmer Green Lane, adjacent to Hertford Road and at the junction of Digswell Lane and Bessemer Road.

Lemsford

You may also want to watch:

Four sites within the village and parish in between Lodgehill Plantation and the Lemsford Spring nature reserve are being promoted by landowners.

The sites are being used currently for an archery club, agriculture/equestrian grazing and grazing purposes.

The view is to turn them into hundreds of homes.

They are located at land at Roebuck Farm, adjacent to St John's CoE Primary School and at the Lemsford Archery Club.

Stanborough

Five, mainly large sites, near the village of Lemsford that are being used for agriculture, grassland, grazing animals, a farm and traveller pitch sites.

The promoted use is for hundreds of new homes and a static and touring caravan.

They are located at land north of New Road, north of Oldings corner, at and adjacent to the Holding, and land east and adjacent to the Great North Road.

Rural North

Five sites are being promoted across undeveloped locations in the borough's rural north, which are currently being used for agricultural purposes, woodlands, a telecommunication mast and as a sawmill.

The new use for these sites will be for housing, but a joiner's yard and archery club is also being promoted.

Land has been cited between Danesbury Park and Reynard Road, near Welwyn village, adjacent to the Ternex Sawmill, at Wych Elm Lane, on the Brocket Hall Estate and on Ayot Greenway.

Essendon

There is only one site being promoted in this village and civil parish in the south west, which is currently being used for residential purposes.

The new use would be also housing at The Vines, in High Road, Essendon.

Welham Green

A total of 11 sites are being promoted, surrounding the village in the parish of North Mymms, which are mostly being used for farming.

But land at a primary school is also on the list.

The sites are located at Welham Manor, Skimpans Farm, Marshmoor Lane, Potterell's Farm and St Mary's Primary School.

Other sites being considered are near Pooleys Lane, Bush Wood, Dixons Hill Road and the Cravenia.

Bell Bar and Brookmans Park

A total of 17 sites are being promoted surrounding Bell Bar and Brookmans Park, which are being used for agricultural, grazing, residential, woodland and equestrian purposes.

The golf club car park, practice green and tennis club, office space, a reservoir and water tower and a car repair workshop are also on the list.

These sites are promoted to be turned into housing, commercial, employment and nursing home developments.

The land is located at Upper Bell Lane Farm, Meadowcroft, Firs Stables (near the park), Bell Bar Pet Farm and Bell Lane & Alymer motoworks, Friday Grove, Raybrook Farm, George's Wood, Brookmans Golf Club, Brookmans Park Transmitting Station, Brookmans Park Reservoir and Water Tower.

Land west of Brookmans Park and Blueridge Road, north of Peplins Way, east of Golf Club Road and west of Queenswood School are on the list.

Swanley Bar

Five sites are being promoted in Swanley Bar Lane, which are being used for agricultural, horse grazing and residential purposes.

The proposal is to turn them into homes.

The land is located south of Swanley Bar Lane and on Hawksroad, Little Heath.

Little Heath

Three sites are being promoted in Little Heath, which are being used for agricultural and residential purposes at the moment.

These sites are all off Hawkshead Road and could be turned into hundreds of homes.

Newgate Street

Seven sites are being promoted in the north and south of the village, which are being used as a pub garden, vacant land, farming buildings and storage sites, green fields and as a tennis club, residential and ancillary storage.

These assorted land uses could be turned into homes.

Land adjoining Tolmers Park and land to the east of Newgate Street village and at the Coach and Horses pub, Tolmers Park Farm and Ponsbourne Park Hotel are being promoted.

Cuffley

13 sites are being promoted beside the west of the village, which are currently being used for agricultural, employment and water treatment uses.

More than 3,000 homes are being promoted in locations at Sopers Road, Cuffley Hill barn, Colesdale Farm, Northaw pumping station, Nyn Manor and Hill View Farm and near Northaw Road East, the Ridgeway and the KGV playing fields.

A school and community centre is also being proposed near Northaw Road East.

Northaw

Six sites in Northaw, part of the same parish as Cuffley, are being proposed in areas mainly south of the village.

The current uses of the sites are for residential, garden and agricultural purposes, as well as a timber yard.

These could be turned also into housing.

They are located at Wood Green Timber, Northaw Place, the Grange, Park Farm and land north of Northaw Road West.

Rural South

This area of Welwyn Hatfield covers areas in the rural south of the borough, which are being used for agricultural, parkland estate, water treatment, outdoor leisure and residential purposes and as a pumping station.

The sites could be turned into housing, commercial and employment uses.

Firs Wood Close, Essendon pumping station, land north of Queenswood School, land east of Swanland Road, Ramsey Close and North Mymms treatment site are all possible locations for development.