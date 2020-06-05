Advanced search

Welwyn Hatfield to light clock tower for Black Lives Matter

PUBLISHED: 17:09 05 June 2020 | UPDATED: 17:09 05 June 2020

Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council will light the clock tower purple this evening. Picture: Supplied

Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council will be lighting its clock tower purple tonight in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement.

There have been Black Lives Matter protests worldwide following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

In support of the movement, the clock tower at the council building in Campus East, Welwyn Garden City, will light up purple.

In a tweet the council said: “We have an essential role in understanding and challenging the systemic and structural racism affecting black people today.

“We will continue to work and act to create real, long-lasting change.”

