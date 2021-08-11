News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Council withdraws BioPark application from meeting

Matt Powell

Published: 6:25 PM August 11, 2021   
Biopark, Broadwater Road, Welwyn Garden City

The application to build blocks of flats on the Biopark was meant to be approved or rejected tomorrow - Credit: Danny Loo

A controversial planning application for the former BioPark site has been withdrawn from a meeting at the eleventh hour.

Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council was due to consider the scheme at the development management committee meeting tomorrow at 7.30pm.

The meeting was set to determine  whether 289 homes, in blocks of up to nine storeys, should be built on the Broadwater Road site.

A CGI visualisation of the proposals for BioPark

A CGI visualisation of the proposals for BioPark - Credit: HG Group

It will now be considered at a meeting on September 9.

The council said that they withdrew the application after receiving further communication from members of the public which they want to consider, including a possible alternative venue.

The application has stirred up large parts of the community with local groups sending out hundreds of flyers promoting a protest outside the building where the meeting was due to take place. 

Peartree councillor Russ Platt said: "From my point of view, while I am pleased that the council is paying attention to the huge amount of public concern and interest on this matter, the last-minute postponement is very disappointing as we had requested that the venue be changed well in advance, when we knew how many people were likely to attend.

"I do look forward to hearing that a suitable venue has been arranged and the many people who wish to attend will be accommodated safely."

The decision is viewed as one that will set a precedent for two other applications on the same road, the former Shredded Wheat Factory and South Side of the Shredded Wheat Factory 

The delay in the application does mean that any further comments received between now and the new date of the committee will be taken into consideration.

To view the application visit: planning.welhat.gov.uk/Planning/Display/6/2020/3420/MAJ


Welwyn Garden City News

