Council chief exec appointed to board of WGC BID

PUBLISHED: 15:22 04 May 2020 | UPDATED: 15:22 04 May 2020

Chief Executive of Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council, Rob Bridge, has been appointed to the board of WGC BID. Picture WHBC

Chief Executive of Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council, Rob Bridge, has been appointed as a Director on the board of Welwyn Garden City Business Improvement District (WGC BID).

Mr Bridge will support the board with the delivery of their five-year Business Plan (2017 to 2022) working with all BID businesses and partners to ensure the town centre continues to be a great place to visit, work and live.

The council and BID have worked closely together over the last five years for the betterment of the town centre and the appointment comes as the council plans to redevelop the Town Centre North site – a project to help shape a town that’s fit for the future.

Rob Bridge said: “The vitality of both our town centres is a top council priority. This position strengthens the ties between our two organisations to ensure Welwyn Garden City continues to be an attractive and vibrant town with a strong business and leisure offer. This has never been more vital than in these current times, where town centres face many challenges as we look towards recovery in the weeks and months ahead.”

OJ Daya, Chairman of the WGC BID Board, said “We are very pleased to be welcoming Rob to the board, especially at this time when our town centre is getting ready to adapt creatively during the post-covid recovery period. Working in partnership has never been more important.”

The BID is an organisation established by local businesses with the sole purpose of improving and promoting WGC town centre. Businesses pay an additional levy on their business rates each year, which is used to deliver added value, on top of services provided by statutory bodies, such as the council, Herts County Council and the police.

