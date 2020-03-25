How to help others during the coronavirus lockdown

NHS workers have been given hand and body wash by Welwyn Hatfield Coronvirus Volunteers. Picture: Supplied Archant

The UK is currently under tight restrictions due to the spread of coronavirus, though it hasn’t stopped people wanting help each other.

Numerous community support groups have been set up in Hertfordshire recently to provide assistance to those in need.

However, the new rules, which only allow people outside for essential trips and exercise, have made providing support more challenging.

Sasha Bedford, who runs Welwyn Hatfield Coronavirus Volunteers with Angela and Ayanna, said: “We’re trying to make sure that people adhere to the rules but these are so grey at the moment. People are still allowed to go out for food shopping and medical supplies and so can carry on supporting their neighbours in this way, or by way of telephone calls for those living alone.

“We are also sharing advice from some amazing groups like Welwyn Hatfield Community for Voluntary Service, Communities 1st, #TeamHerts, and more.”

The group has only been running for less than two weeks, but it has already managed to provide plenty of support to people across Welwyn Hatfield.

Sasha added: “NHS nurses have been given hand wash. Emmaus – the homeless charity – received toilet rolls.

Another NHS worker has received calculators for drug calculations and body wash to for showering after caring for coronavirus patients.

“People have helped with numerous shopping requests for those self isolating. Face masks have been given to other NHS staff working at the frontline. The RSPCA has received tinned dog and cat food and also fresh fruit and vegetables for the small animals and pigs.

“The group have also helped to introduce people to neighbours of relatives that live locally so they can have reassurance from afar, should anything happen, that there’s someone nearby. The list goes on and on.

“Ultimately, the small gestures and deliveries are helping people isolate, which we hope will stop the spread.”

The government are set to look at the measures in three weeks to decide if they are able to relax them, provided the evidence shows them that it is possible.

There are currently more than 110 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Hertfordshire, one of the highest in the country.