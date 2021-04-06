Coronavirus cases in Welwyn Hatfield plateau
- Credit: Anna Shvets/Pexels
The latest coronavirus figures for Welwyn Hatfield show the same number of new recorded cases as the week before.
There were 45 cases recorded in the latest week, March 22 to 28, which makes 37 cases per 100,000 while the average area in England had 39.
The latest figures go up to March 28, the day before restrictions were eased on March 29.
Since March 29, Step 1 on the Government's roadmap, people have been able to meet up in groups of a maximum of six outside.
Next week's figures will begin to show what impact the easing has had, if any.
Welwyn Hatfield's total cases to April 1 are 8,146, there have sadly been 269 coronavirus-related deaths registered to March 19.
So far, 49,336 people in Welwyn Hatfield have had the first dose of the vaccine to March 28.
Nearby in Hertsmere cases have fallen to 29 per 100,000 people, with 30 recorded in the latest week.