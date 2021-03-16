Coronavirus rate in Welwyn Hatfield back under England average
- Credit: PA Images
Welwyn Hatfield recorded 50 coronavirus cases for the week of March 5 to 11 and now has 41 cases per 100,000 people while the average area in England has 47.
This time last year there were cumulatively only two recorded cases of COVID-19 in Welwyn Hatfield now there are 8040, however the rate of cases having been falling since January.
The total number of coronavirus-related deaths registered to March 5 is 266.
While there have been 34,100 people in Welwyn Hatfield to have had the first dose of the vaccine, up to March 7.
Hertsmere, for the week of March 5 to 11, had 51 cases per 100,000 people and 53 reported cases.
Hertsmere also remains just ahead of Welwyn Hatfield on total number of cases with 8,094.
There have sadly been 341 coronavirus-related deaths registered to March 5 in the area, though 38,156 people have had the first dose of the vaccine to March 7.
