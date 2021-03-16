News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Coronavirus rate in Welwyn Hatfield back under England average

Published: 12:30 PM March 16, 2021   
The first phase of the Covid jab in Hunts is depicted on graph.

At the start of March there were 70 cases per 100,000 people in Welwyn Hatfield while the average area in England had 52. - Credit: PA Images

Welwyn Hatfield recorded 50 coronavirus cases for the week of March 5 to 11 and now has 41 cases per 100,000 people while the average area in England has 47.

This time last year there were cumulatively only two recorded cases of COVID-19 in Welwyn Hatfield now there are 8040, however the rate of cases having been falling since January.

The total number of  coronavirus-related deaths registered to March 5 is 266.

While there have been 34,100 people in Welwyn Hatfield to have had the first dose of the vaccine, up to March 7.

Hertsmere, for the week of March 5 to 11, had 51 cases per 100,000 people and 53 reported cases.

Hertsmere also remains just ahead of Welwyn Hatfield on total number of cases with 8,094.

There have sadly been 341 coronavirus-related deaths registered to March 5 in the area, though 38,156 people have had the first dose of the vaccine to March 7.

Matt Powell

Matt Powell

Matt Powell

person
