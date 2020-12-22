News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Welwyn Hatfield Times > News

More than 100 new coronavirus cases in past week in Welwyn Hatfield

person

Matt Powell

Published: 3:24 PM December 22, 2020   
Covid-19 up close

Coronavirus cases per 100,000 are above the national average in Welwyn Hatfield and Hertsmere. - Credit: Image by PIRO4D from Pixabay

In the week that saw Welwyn Hatfield move from Tier 2 to Tier 4, after the discovery of a new virus strain, cases of coronavirus rose by 132.

Welwyn Hatfield had 305 cases in the latest week, December 11 to17, compared to 183 the week prior.

The average area in England had 211 cases per 100,000, Welwyn Hatfield is now above the national average at 248 cases per 100,000.

Last week the average per 100,000 in England was 159 and Welwyn Hatfield was on 149.

Sadly six people died in November in Welwyn Hatfield with coronavirus. 

You may also want to watch:

Deaths were recorded as someone who had a positive test result for COVID-19 and died within 28 days of the first positive test.

READ MORE: First vaccinations begin in Welwyn Garden City

In Hertsmere, which was put into Tier 3 initially and then moved to Tier 4, cases increased by 251 compared with the previous week.

Most Read

  1. 1 Changes to bin collections over Christmas and New Year
  2. 2 17th Century pub to get £500k refurb in 2021
  3. 3 Inquest into death of newborn finds Lister Hospital 'negligent'
  1. 4 More than 100 new coronavirus cases in past week in Welwyn Hatfield
  2. 5 Fire damaged subway renovated for centenary
  3. 6 'Every other call is from a parent desperate about their child' - How bereaved Herts parents hope to overhaul suicide prevention in the UK
  4. 7 Customers with autism 'in tears' after 'rubbish' Tier 4 restrictions shut shop
  5. 8 What Tier 4 restrictions mean for Hertfordshire residents
  6. 9 Two men sent for trial following burglaries
  7. 10 Further changes to car parks in town proposed

There were 527 cases in the latest week December 11 to 17 in Hertsmere.

Coronavirus
Welwyn Garden City News
Hatfield News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Tier revision announced for Welwyn Hatfield

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon

Santa makes 'sincere apology' for naughty words

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon

Food and Drink

Chef Philli makes final four in MasterChef: The Professionals

Matt Powell

person

Chef Philli has big plans for life after MasterChef: The Professionals

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus