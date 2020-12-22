More than 100 new coronavirus cases in past week in Welwyn Hatfield
In the week that saw Welwyn Hatfield move from Tier 2 to Tier 4, after the discovery of a new virus strain, cases of coronavirus rose by 132.
Welwyn Hatfield had 305 cases in the latest week, December 11 to17, compared to 183 the week prior.
The average area in England had 211 cases per 100,000, Welwyn Hatfield is now above the national average at 248 cases per 100,000.
Last week the average per 100,000 in England was 159 and Welwyn Hatfield was on 149.
Sadly six people died in November in Welwyn Hatfield with coronavirus.
Deaths were recorded as someone who had a positive test result for COVID-19 and died within 28 days of the first positive test.
In Hertsmere, which was put into Tier 3 initially and then moved to Tier 4, cases increased by 251 compared with the previous week.
There were 527 cases in the latest week December 11 to 17 in Hertsmere.