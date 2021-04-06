Up to £2,000 of funding available for voluntary and community groups

Published: 10:38 AM April 6, 2021

From the start of this month, applications opened for the Youth Action Grant, which funds projects from a range of sectors including music, dance, drama, sport and health.

Local voluntary and community groups in Welwyn Hatfield can apply for grants of between £500 and £2000 for projects which benefit young people in Welwyn Hatfield aged between eight and 18.

Simone Chinman-Russell, Welwyn Hatfield director for housing and communities, said: “We’re delighted to be able to offer this support to youth and community groups. As we emerge from lockdown, these grants will play a key role in helping our young people to thrive, creating new opportunities for them to fulfil their potential.”

To complete an application form, visit: www.welhat.gov.uk/article/10895/Youth-Action-Grant.

Completed applications must be emailed to grants@welhat.gov.uk along with relevant supporting documents by May 9.