News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Welwyn Hatfield Times > News

Up to £2,000 of funding available for voluntary and community groups

Author Picture Icon

Matt Powell

Published: 10:38 AM April 6, 2021   
kids playing

Local groups can receive a grant of up to £2,000 - Credit: Lukas/Pexels

From the start of this month, applications opened for the Youth Action Grant, which funds projects from a range of sectors including music, dance, drama, sport and health.

Local voluntary and community groups in Welwyn Hatfield can apply for grants of between £500 and £2000 for projects which benefit young people in Welwyn Hatfield aged between eight and 18.

Simone Chinman-Russell, Welwyn Hatfield director for housing and communities, said: “We’re delighted to be able to offer this support to youth and community groups. As we emerge from lockdown, these grants will play a key role in helping our young people to thrive, creating new opportunities for them to fulfil their potential.”

To complete an application form, visit: www.welhat.gov.uk/article/10895/Youth-Action-Grant.

Completed applications must be emailed to grants@welhat.gov.uk along with relevant supporting documents by May 9.

You may also want to watch:

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Hertfordshire councillors have agreed it was the right decision to scrap reopening plans. Picture: A

Mother pulls children out of school after ex-husband moves near school...

Matt Powell

Author Picture Icon
Potters Bar graffiti

Council responds after residents raise town centre graffiti concerns

Dan Mountney

person
The number of burglaries has been on the rise in Welwyn Hatfield recently.

Cyclist seriously injured after van collision

Dan Mountney

person
David Suchet stars as Poirot. All episodes can be seen on BritBox.

TV | Updated

Agatha Christie's Poirot and the detective's links to Hertfordshire

Alan Davies

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus