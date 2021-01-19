What should Welwyn Hatfield do to combat climate change?

Published: 10:18 AM January 19, 2021

Extinction Rebellion protestors took to Welwyn Garden City last year to highlight the horrors of climate change. Picture: XR East Herts - Credit: XR East Herts

In June 2019, Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council voted unanimously to declare a climate emergency and is now inviting feedback on its climate change strategy.

The council is encouraging comments via a survey during the public consultation period until January 29.

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), which is the United Nations body for assessing the science related to climate change, is unequivocal that “climate change is real and human activities are the main cause".

The possible local implications for Welwyn Hatfield include heat, drought, flooding, impact on ecosystems and biodiversity, water supply, river quality, soil quality, agriculture, air pollution, pests, diseases and invasive species.

The purpose of the climate change strategy is to introduce the concept of climate change and the various international agreements and national policies that exist to tackle it, before focusing on the practical steps that the council and its partners plan to do at a county and borough level.

You may also want to watch:

The council has set itself five strategic objectives including the reduction of carbon emissions across the borough by promoting energy efficiency measures, sustainable construction, renewable energy, sustainable transport and behavioural change with the aim of net zero emissions by 2030.

WHBC will work with, support, encourage and engage residents, communities, businesses and other partners in initiatives to reduce carbon emissions.

Executive member for climate change at Welwyn Hatfield, Cllr Fiona Thomson, said: “The views of our residents and independent business owners are crucial in helping us to shape a better future for our climate. We need to think globally, but we plan to act locally and we welcome feedback on our strategy to address very real climate change concerns.

"I look forward to hearing your opinions and encourage you to get involved in one of the biggest challenges of our lifetime.”

Visit the survey here: surveymonkey.com/r/ClimateChangeStrategy, or send comments by email to climatechange@welhat.gov.uk

The full Climate Change Strategy can be found at welhat.gov.uk/strategies/climate-change/preface.