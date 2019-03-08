Know someone from Welwyn Hatfield who deserves a civic award?

2019 winners of the Welwyn Hatfield Civic Awards from left to right: David Treglohan, Sue Jenkins, Aimee McCormack and Tony Skottowe . Picture: WHBC. Archant

Nominations have opened for Welwyn Hatfield's civic awards - which celebrate the inspirational achievements of local people.

Welwyn Hatfield Mayor Cllr Roger Trigg, chair of the judging panel, will select up to five winners with other judges.

"The Civic Awards are a fantastic opportunity to thank some of the unsung heroes who, through their selfless dedication to our community through their jobs or as volunteers, make Welwyn Hatfield a better place to live and work in," Cllr Trigg said.

Winners of the borough's highest accolade get a trophy, a certificate and a cheque for £250. The recipients' names are also entered into an official Civic Awards book where their achievement is recorded for posterity.

Nominate online before Friday January 17 2020 by going to: welhat.gov.uk/civicawards or ask for forms to be sent to you by emailing contact-whc@welhat.gov.uk or calling 01707 357000.