Civic Awards celebrate community heroes

Published: 5:00 PM June 8, 2021

Local people who have made an outstanding contribution to the Welwyn Hatfield community were celebrated at the Civic Awards.

In an annual council meeting the winners were declared for both 2020 and 2021, with the new mayor Cllr Peter Hebden inviting his predecessor Cllr Roger Trigg to announce the awards.

Special Local Hero medals were awarded for 2021 to members of the community who have made tireless contributions to the COVID-19 volunteer effort.

The 2021 Welwyn Hatfield Civic Award winners - Credit: WHBC

One of the winners was Ben Catchpole, for his amazing humanitarian efforts helping after the Australian bushfires, as well as his work helping local families during the pandemic.

Ben had 48 hours warning for his disaster response trip to Australia. Picture: Ben Catchpole - Credit: Ben Catchpole

Jonathan Maher received a Civic Award in recognition of his contribution to cricket, while John Roper was recognised for his efforts for the community in Welwyn village and Danesbury nature reserve.

Meaghaen Reid received a community award for her work with the Live Life project at Herts Young Homeless, and her fundraising for the homeless community.

Meaghaen Reid received a community award for her work with Herts Young Homeless - Credit: WHBC

You may also want to watch:

The Young Person's Award - presented by the University of Hertfordshire - was awarded to Bethany Barthram, for her contribution to the law school and her volunteer work at the Hertfordshire Law Clinic.

Local Hero awards were given to Debbie Thompson for her volunteer work during the COVID-19 pandemic bringing food and medical supplies to local residents,

Sarah Jamieson moved in with her clients to help them during the first lockdown - Credit: Sarah Jamieson

Senior project manager Sarah Jamieson and volunteers Clive Marlowe and Georgie Lake also received Local Hero awards for their work at Resolve's Night Shelter, staying with shelter guests throughout lockdown.

The Civic Award winners 2020 with former Mayor Cllr Roger Trigg and new Mayor Cllr Peter Hebden - Credit: WHBC

The award winners each receive a crystal engraved trophy or medal, a certificate, a cheque for £250 and a place in the Civic Awards Roll of Honour.

Mayor Cllr Peter Hebden said: "I've been truly inspired to hear about the extraordinary efforts made to the local community by this year's award and medal winners, particularly through many months of challenges and adversity.

"It's therefore fitting that their huge contributions are being recognised in this way. The same goes to the 2020 winners who we couldn't announce last year due to being in full lockdown."