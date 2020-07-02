Advanced search

Litter pickers, students, a scout and a volunteer honoured by Welwyn Hatfield

PUBLISHED: 16:46 02 July 2020 | UPDATED: 17:05 02 July 2020

From front to centre: Daisy Cooper, Janet Lewis, Lloyd Harrison, Carol Hopkins, Ciara Brown, Mayor of Welwyn Hatfield councillor Roger Trigg, deputy Mayor Councillor Peter Hebden, Armed Forces Covenant Champion Councillor Glyn Hayes, Fiona Montgomery. Picture: WHBC

Scouts, a volunteer, litter pickers and students have been honoured by Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council at its Civic Awards.

Janet Lewis, who has had a long term commitment to Welwyn Garden City’s St Vincent De Paul, and University Hertfordshire’s Fiona Montgomery and Ciara Brown were each presented with a civic award for their work.

Daisy Cooper won the Young Person Award, sponsored by the University of Hertfordshire, for her contribution to scouts and beavers.

Carol Hopkins and Lloyd Harrison were presented with the Community Award in recognition of their work organising community litter picks

Mayor Cllr Roger Trigg said: “The response to this year’s award scheme has was once again been positive and the community judging panel had a real challenge when it met to decide the winners. The range of achievements and work that takes place in the Borough is truly astonishing.”

“I would like to take the opportunity to thank everyone who took the time to make a nomination. For all those who weren’t selected for a prize, may I extend my genuine thanks for your contribution to life in our borough.

“My sincerest thanks also go to the sponsors of the awards, Mears and the University of Hertfordshire whose support for the Civic Awards is invaluable.”

This is the fourteenth year that Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council, this year in partnership with the Mears Group, has hosted its civic awards. The Young Person Award was sponsored by the University of Hertfordshire for anyone under the age of 21.



