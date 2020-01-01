Advanced search

January 'busiest time of the year' for debt advice in Welwyn Hatfield

PUBLISHED: 17:25 13 January 2020 | UPDATED: 17:25 13 January 2020

Welwyn Hatfield Citizens Advice mainly deals with council tax arrears, credit card debt, rent arrears and unsecured loans. Picture: Supplied.

Welwyn Hatfield Citizens Advice mainly deals with council tax arrears, credit card debt, rent arrears and unsecured loans. Picture: Supplied.

Citizens Advice Welwyn Hatfield is braced to see 200 people or more this month in the busiest time of the year for debt advice.

Analysis of national Citizens Advice data over a 12-month period reveals that on a single day - January 29, 2019 - its offices helped 2,776 people: 24 per cent above the daily average.

Debbie MacCormick, Citizens Advice Welwyn Hatfield advice manager, said: "We know that dealing with debt can be hugely stressful and that Christmas is often an additional burden for anyone already in financial difficulty.

"Citizens Advice can offer free and independent advice to help you deal with your debts and get back on your feet."

You can drop into Citizens Advice Welwyn Hatfield at Queensway House in Hatfield on Monday, Tuesday or Thursday between 9.30am and 2pm, phone 03444 111444 Monday to Friday between 10am and 4pm or email bureau@whcab.org.uk to request a call back.

