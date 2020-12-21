Christmas comes early for competition winners

Published: 4:04 PM December 21, 2020 Updated: 5:26 PM December 21, 2020

Maisie Currell, aged five, was the winner from Hatfield. - Credit: WHBC

Christmas has come early for three lucky children in Welwyn Hatfield, who have scooped prizes in the borough’s Christmas celebrations.

Felicity Casey, age seven, was the winner from Welwyn Garden City. - Credit: WHBC

Maisie Currell, aged five, from Hatfield and Felicity Casey, age seven, from Welwyn Garden City, scooped first prize in the Dear Santa letter writing competition organised by Hatfield Town Centre and Welwyn Garden City BID.

Children were invited to download a Dear Santa letter template from the One Welhat website and then post their letter to him in one of the special post boxes located in front of the Christmas tree in White Lion Square, Hatfield and on the second floor of The Howard Centre in Welwyn Garden City.

Sienna Howlett, age six, was the winner of the Welwyn Garden City Wonderful Winter Wonderland colouring competition. - Credit: WHBC

It was a tough decision for Santa to select just one winner from the150 entries in Hatfield and 101 entries in Welwyn Garden City, as he loved them all.

After much ho, ho, humming and consultation with Rudolph and the elves, he still couldn’t decide so, in the end, he had to randomly select a letter from each of the post boxes.

The winning Welwyn Garden City letter to Santa. - Credit: WHBC

Maisie and Felicity were the lucky ones, each winning:

- £100 gift card to spend in the town centre of their choice.

- A prize from Mill Green Museum which is a tour will be for a single household bubble of up to 5 people and a takeaway cream tea.

- A prize from Campus West which is a private bubble group screening in the cinema.

Sienna Howlett, age six, was the winner of the Welwyn Garden City Wonderful Winter Wonderland colouring competition.

The winning letter from Hatfield - Credit: WHBC

As well as receiving a £100 gift card to spend in The Entertainer, Sienna’s design is the official 2020 Wonderful Welwyn Garden City Christmas e-card.

It will be sent to over 250 Welwyn Garden City shops and businesses and 5,000 residents . Her design can also be downloaded at https://www.wonderfulwgc.co.uk/ and sent to friends and family.

Councillor Bernard Sarson, executive member for partnerships, said: “Huge congratulations to lucky winners Maisie, Felicity and Sienna and a very big thank you to all the children who posted their letters to Santa and entered the colouring competition.

"Everyone is a winner as far as I’m concerned, keeping the magic of Christmas burning bright in our communities during this incredibly difficult and challenging year.”