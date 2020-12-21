News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Welwyn Hatfield Times > News

Christmas comes early for competition winners

person

Matt Powell

Published: 4:04 PM December 21, 2020    Updated: 5:26 PM December 21, 2020
Christmas decoration little girl holding prize

Maisie Currell, aged five, was the winner from Hatfield. - Credit: WHBC

Christmas has come early for three lucky children in Welwyn Hatfield, who have scooped prizes in the borough’s Christmas celebrations.

Girl wearing santa hat

Felicity Casey, age seven, was the winner from Welwyn Garden City. - Credit: WHBC

Maisie Currell, aged five, from Hatfield and Felicity Casey, age seven, from Welwyn Garden City, scooped first prize in the Dear Santa letter writing competition organised by Hatfield Town Centre and Welwyn Garden City BID.

Children were invited to download a Dear Santa letter template from the One Welhat website and then post their letter to him in one of the special post boxes located in front of the Christmas tree in White Lion Square, Hatfield and on the second floor of The Howard Centre in Welwyn Garden City.

Little girl holding up drawing of Welwyn Garden City

Sienna Howlett, age six, was the winner of the Welwyn Garden City Wonderful Winter Wonderland colouring competition. - Credit: WHBC

It was a tough decision for Santa to select just one winner from the150 entries in Hatfield and 101 entries in Welwyn Garden City, as he loved them all.

After much ho, ho, humming and consultation with Rudolph and the elves, he still couldn’t decide so, in the end, he had to randomly select a letter from each of the post boxes.

Christmas letter to Santa

The winning Welwyn Garden City letter to Santa. - Credit: WHBC

You may also want to watch:

Maisie and Felicity were the lucky ones, each winning:

- £100 gift card to spend in the town centre of their choice.

Most Read

  1. 1 17th Century pub to get £500k refurb in 2021
  2. 2 What Tier 4 restrictions mean for Hertfordshire residents
  3. 3 Herts Covid-19 hospital cases up by almost a third in one week
  1. 4 Outdoor classroom will be built after school's builders went into administration
  2. 5 Fire damaged subway renovated for centenary
  3. 6 Christmas comes early for competition winners
  4. 7 Santa makes 'sincere apology' for naughty words
  5. 8 Businesses move into £12 million enterprise hub
  6. 9 Moving to Tier 4 'a terrible blow' to residents and businesses
  7. 10 COVID-19 restrictions tighten over Christmas as county enters Tier 4

- A prize from Mill Green Museum which is a tour will be for a single household bubble of up to 5 people and a takeaway cream tea.

- A prize from Campus West which is a private bubble group screening in the cinema.

Sienna Howlett, age six, was the winner of the Welwyn Garden City Wonderful Winter Wonderland colouring competition.

Letter to Father Christmas

The winning letter from Hatfield - Credit: WHBC

As well as receiving a £100 gift card to spend in The Entertainer, Sienna’s design is the official 2020 Wonderful Welwyn Garden City Christmas e-card.

It will be sent to over 250 Welwyn Garden City shops and businesses and 5,000 residents . Her design can also be downloaded at https://www.wonderfulwgc.co.uk/ and sent to friends and family.

Councillor Bernard Sarson, executive member for partnerships, said: “Huge congratulations to lucky winners Maisie, Felicity and Sienna and a very big thank you to all the children who posted their letters to Santa and entered the colouring competition.

"Everyone is a winner as far as I’m concerned, keeping the magic of Christmas burning bright in our communities during this incredibly difficult and challenging year.”

Christmas
Campus West
Welwyn Garden City News
Hatfield News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Tier revision announced for Welwyn Hatfield

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon

Food and Drink

Chef Philli makes final four in MasterChef: The Professionals

Matt Powell

person

Chef Philli has big plans for life after MasterChef: The Professionals

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon

First vaccinations begin in Welwyn Garden City

Matt Powell And Local Democracy Reporter, Deborah Price

person
Comments powered by Disqus