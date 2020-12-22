Published: 12:55 PM December 22, 2020

Serco was the rubbish contractor in Welwyn Hatfield until Urbaser took over. Picture: WHBC. - Credit: Archant

Both Welwyn Hatfield and Hertsmere collections will change somewhat over the Christmas period.

All Welwyn Hatfield bin collections up to December 24 remain unchanged but they will be different over Christmas and New Year.

Residents should check their calendar card for their revised collection dates and to confirm what bin(s) will be collected, or see the website: welhat.gov.uk/bankholidaybins.

Welwyn Hatfield bin collections dates over Christmas. Picture: WHBC - Credit: WHBC

Similarly, Hertsmere will see some changes over the Christmas period.

You can also find out how you can make the most of your recycling bins and local facilities for various Christmas items on the borough council's website: hertsmere.gov.uk/xmaswaste.

Hertsmere bin collections dates over Christmas. Picture: HBC - Credit: HBC



