Christmas event plans revealed for Welwyn Hatfield

Published: 12:27 PM October 25, 2021

WHBC are encouraging people to take part in their community led Christmas. - Credit: Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council

With the festive season just around the corner, exciting plans for Christmas in Welwyn Hatfield have been revealed.

The borough council is aiming to put on a number of community-led events and are encouraging community groups, clubs, businesses to take part.

An event calendar will be published on the ONE Welwyn Hatfield website and council social media pages to highlight the range of activities taking place between November 20 and December 31.

“In these challenging times, the council hopes to involve all of Welwyn Hatfield’s communities in a variety of events during the festive season that everyone can enjoy,” said a spokesperson.

“The aim is to bring together a seasonal feast of community-led activities right across the borough, including in our town centres – helping to make high streets as vibrant and welcoming as possible, supporting local businesses, and encouraging residents to shop local.”

After the COVID-19 pandemic stopped Christmas celebrations last year, council leader Tony Kingsbury is determined to make this year special.

“The #LoveWelhat events during the summer were a great reminder of the fantastic communities we have here in Welwyn Hatfield,” he said.

“The past 18 months have been difficult for everyone, and we all deserve to look forward to a happy festive season.

“It’s great that we can all go back out into our high streets and do all that we can to support local businesses and encourage community spirit at such a special time of year.

“We really want to hear from local clubs, businesses, and community groups to get as many people involved as possible.”

As an early Christmas present for residents, the council will also be providing free parking every weekend during December at the Common multi-storey carpark in Hatfield.

To find out more about running an event as part of Welwyn Hatfield’s Christmas celebrations, email communitypartnerships@welhat.gov.uk.