Charities, youth group and schools all benefit from locality budget scheme

Published: 5:24 PM March 8, 2021

Headteacher Michele Johnson receiving a laptop for Green Lanes Primary School. L to R: Headteacher Michele Johnson, Fizzy the dog and Diane from Computer Friendly. - Credit: HCC

The Mayor of Hatfield has donated her £10,000 allocation in the council's locality budget scheme to help those in need.

Several charities and groups received funding across Welwyn Hatfield this year, with an extra £5,000 made available to councillors to help support COVID-19 recovery.

Mayor of Hatfield Cllr Margaret Eames-Petersen - Credit: John Spavins/ John Hawthorne

Green Lanes Primary School and Birchwood Avenue Primary School were awarded £500 and £1000 respectively from the Mayor of Hatfield, Councillor Margaret Eames-Petersen (Hatfield North).

Cllr Eames-Petersen said: "This year has been very difficult for schools, especially those with pupils without easy access to any laptops at home to communicate with teachers or work remotely at home during the lockdowns.

"I was pleased to use funds, and partner with Computer Friendly, to give much needed laptops to Green Lanes Primary School and Birchwood Avenue Primary School in Hatfield to help these pupils."

You may also want to watch:

Cllr Eames-Petersen also awarded a grant of £1,404 to Manna Food Bank, operated by Open Heavens Christian Centre, who collect and provide food to meet the needs of disadvantaged families.

She added: "I was pleased to be able to support Hatfield’s Manna Food Bank which worked tirelessly through COVID and throughout the year to keep disadvantaged families in Hatfield fed, and has been an important contact for signposting to other help, which families and individuals may need."

Potential Kids, a charity providing after-school and weekend activity sessions for young people aged with special education needs and disabilities and their families and siblings, also received a grant for £1,000.

Cllr Eames-Petersen said: "I am glad to support Potential Kids, working with many children on the autistic spectrum, and their parents in Hatfield throughout COVID with online and other activities aiming to help the whole family stay healthy."

Mind in Mid Herts, who provide vital services to support people’s mental health and wellbeing across Hertfordshire, was awarded £1,000.

Cllr Eames-Petersen also awarded a grant of £530 to Hertfordshire Domestic Abuse Helpline, who provide free, confidential signposting helpline service for anyone affected by domestic abuse in Hertfordshire.