Welwyn Garden City cemetery trees damaged by vandals
PUBLISHED: 16:03 27 October 2020 | UPDATED: 16:03 27 October 2020
Trees at a Welwyn Garden City cemetery have been damaged by vandals.
Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council, who run the cemetery wrote on social media: “Sadly eight of the nine trees at the main gates to Hatfield Hyde cemetery have been vandalised with a chainsaw and now have to be removed as they’re not safe.
“Why would anyone want to vandalise the beautiful trees in our borough?”
If you have information please report it to Herts police, quoting the crime reference number 41/86516/20.
