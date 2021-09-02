Welwyn Hatfield’s BIG Summer and #LoveWelHat success

Published: 9:36 AM September 2, 2021

This events held by the council over the summer in Welwyn Hatfield were the most attended in any year - Credit: WHBC

Welwyn Hatfield enjoyed a summer extravaganza throughout August as BIG Summer and #LoveWelHat events took place across the borough.

Running from August 2-22, this year’s BIG Summer was a great success with 3,000 youngsters taking part this year, more than ever before.

Kids were able to take part in circus acts over the summer - Credit: WHBC

Highlights included Booster Cushion Theatre, the Xplorer Challenge, a free climbing wall and Fast Traxx BMX riding.

#LoveWelHat events ran on the weekends in Welwyn Garden City and Hatfield from July 31-August 29 and included entertainment such as giant garden games, free popcorn and slushies for kids, street entertainers and local musicians.

Events ran for the whole of August - Credit: WHBC

Council leader Cllr Tony Kingsbury said: “The turnout for this year’s BIG Summer and #LoveWelHat events was fantastic. The council worked hard with local partners to ensure there was a vast range of activities that appealed to all age groups, and that there were plenty of events each day at locations throughout the borough."

Were you able to take part in any of the activities in the town centres? - Credit: WHBC



