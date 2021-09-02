Welwyn Hatfield’s BIG Summer and #LoveWelHat success
- Credit: WHBC
Welwyn Hatfield enjoyed a summer extravaganza throughout August as BIG Summer and #LoveWelHat events took place across the borough.
Running from August 2-22, this year’s BIG Summer was a great success with 3,000 youngsters taking part this year, more than ever before.
Highlights included Booster Cushion Theatre, the Xplorer Challenge, a free climbing wall and Fast Traxx BMX riding.
#LoveWelHat events ran on the weekends in Welwyn Garden City and Hatfield from July 31-August 29 and included entertainment such as giant garden games, free popcorn and slushies for kids, street entertainers and local musicians.
Council leader Cllr Tony Kingsbury said: “The turnout for this year’s BIG Summer and #LoveWelHat events was fantastic. The council worked hard with local partners to ensure there was a vast range of activities that appealed to all age groups, and that there were plenty of events each day at locations throughout the borough."