Borough council to tackle cardboard waste following Lib Dem motion

Growing piles of cardboard waste at recycling bins in Welwyn Hatfield are set to be addressed after a motion to clear them up was passed at a recent borough council meeting.

During the meeting the Liberal Democrats asked for action to be taken on the waste building up across the borough, with the calls passed unanimously.

Cardboard waste in Church Road, Welwyn Garden City.

Speaking to the WHT, Lib Dem group leader and Peartree ward councillor Malcolm Cowan said: “I am fed up with how often I have had to report these piles of cardboard, usually surrounding the paper and cardboard bins which are crammed full.

“This has been going on for several years, and it is getting worse as people switch to home delivery of goods which often come in a cardboard box that is much larger than is necessary.

“I have been told in the past that the emptying of these bins relies on just one lorry, which is prone to break down.

“I am pleased there was unanimous support for the motion. Now I await the result.”

Cllr Malcolm Cowan

When asked about what work had been done to solve the cardboard waste problem, a spokeswoman for Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council told the WHT: “Officers are working extremely hard to look after our waste service and this has been shown during the past 12 months, when not only did we successfully roll out a new contract with Urbaser, we also introduced a new food waste collection service.

“Since April 2020, we have collected just over 1,000 tonnes more recycling than in the previous year. The majority of this has been collected at the kerbside in residents' blue-lidded bins.

“The paper and cardboard banks are emptied three times per week and cleansing crews are in attendance every day. In addition, a refuse crew also attends the sites at the start of each week to remove fly-tipping.

“We would like to remind everybody that leaving materials by the banks is fly-tipping and urge residents not to do this. We ask that residents break up larger pieces of cardboard in order not to block the banks’ apertures.

“We are in the process of introducing new signage at our recycling banks and investigating the possibility of changing the collection regimes. As agreed by council, officers will be formally reporting an update of additional short and long-term measures to overview and scrutiny members after the election.”