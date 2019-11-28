General Election 2019: Campaign posters vandalised across Welwyn Hatfield

Election campaign posters across Welwyn Hatfield have been vandalised, and police are looking to trace those responsible.

Regarding the incidents, Welwyn Hatfield Police said on Twitter: "Residents are reminded that vandalism is treated as a criminal matter."

If you have information about the damage to posters, call 101 or report it online at herts.police.uk/Report.

