General Election 2019: Campaign posters vandalised across Welwyn Hatfield
PUBLISHED: 17:05 28 November 2019 | UPDATED: 17:05 28 November 2019
Archant
Election campaign posters across Welwyn Hatfield have been vandalised, and police are looking to trace those responsible.
Regarding the incidents, Welwyn Hatfield Police said on Twitter: "Residents are reminded that vandalism is treated as a criminal matter."
If you have information about the damage to posters, call 101 or report it online at herts.police.uk/Report.
The 2019 General Election will take place on December 12.